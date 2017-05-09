May 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahammed Kutty Haji M BG CRISIL A4 9 Assigned Ananya Wood Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed Ananya Wood Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Ananya Wood Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Loan Fac Axis Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed Bee Path Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed BNP Paribas Global Securities BG CRISIL A1+ 10 Assigned Operations Pvt Ltd Deluxe Petrochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Deluxe Sales Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 92.5 Reaffirmed ECap Equities Ltd Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed (Including ST NCD) ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ST NCD) ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 12000 Reaffirmed Protected Market A1+r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 60000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed ST NCD) Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 715 Reaffirmed Protected Market A1+r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Grobest Feeds Corporation(India) Pvt Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A2 470 Reaffirmed Ltd IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed (Including CP) Enhanced from Rs.1250 Crore Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 29850 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 30000 Assigned ^Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed ^Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed MOC Dies and Moulds BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed MOC Dies and Moulds LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Rajgaria Timber Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed Rajgaria Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Sai Balaji Paraboiled Rice Mill LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Shalina Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 180 Upgraded from Credit & Export CRISIL A4+ Bills Negotiation/ Foreign Bill discounting Shalina Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 120 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Trident Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahammed Kutty Haji M Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 5 Assigned Ahammed Kutty Haji M CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Ananya Wood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 260 Reaffirmed Axis Bank Ltd Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA+ 35000 Upgraded from (Under Basel III) CRISIL AA Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 32050 Reaffirmed Bonds Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 60000 Reaffirmed Bonds Axis Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Axis Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Axis Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 8500 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Bee Path Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 46 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Bee Path Castings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 17 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Bee Path Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 18 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Benedetto Kitchens Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Benedetto Kitchens Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned *Includes the sublimit for ODBD of Rs.3.50 Cr Benedetto Kitchens Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Loan Fac BNP Paribas Global Securities TL CRISIL AAA 578.1 Assigned Operations Pvt Ltd BNP Paribas Global Securities Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 251.9 Assigned Operations Pvt Ltd Loan Fac BNP Paribas Global Securities CC* CRISIL AAA 400 Assigned Operations Pvt Ltd *includes sublimit of Export Packing Credit/Export Post Shipment Credit of Rs.40.00 crore Chittaranjan Multipurpose Heemghar Pvt CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Chittaranjan Multipurpose Heemghar Pvt TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned Ltd Classique Associates Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed Watch Developing Deluxe Petrochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Deluxe Petrochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deluxe Sales Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 32.5 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 20800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 46477.8 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 25022.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 12000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 9300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 5000 Reaffirmed Protected Market AAr Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity AAr Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected AAr Commodity-Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ** **Interchangeable with short term bank facilities Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA 1050 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac^ ^Interchangeable between short term and long term Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 100 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd PS CRISIL AA 1050 Reaffirmed Grobest Feeds Corporation(India) Pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 559.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Grobest Feeds Corporation(India) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Grobest Feeds Corporation(India) Pvt TL CRISIL BBB+ 12.2 Assigned Ltd Hiranandani Constructions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Watch Developing I Four Exporters Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac I Four Exporters CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned I Four Exporters Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Indian Bank Tier- I Bonds CRISIL AA+ 10000 Upgraded from (Under Basel III) CRISIL AA/Stable' Indian Bank Tier- II Bonds CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Indian Bank Upper Tier- II CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Indian Bank Lower Tier- II CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Jaika Automobiles and Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Reaffirmed Jaika Automobiles and Finance Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 450 Reaffirmed Jaika Automobiles and Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 123 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 38500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 2710 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 28790 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 154895 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 17012.8 Crore) Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7911 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty Linked CRISIL PP- MLD 3291 Reaffirmed Debentures AAAr Manyata Promoters Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL A(SO) 1975 Upgraded from Discounting Loan CRISIL A-(SO) MOC Dies and Moulds CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- MOC Dies and Moulds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- MOC Dies and Moulds TL CRISIL BB 97 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Nakkheeran Publications CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Nakkheeran Publications LT Loan CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Nakkheeran Publications Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 130 Assigned Loan Fac Rajgaria Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 290 Reaffirmed Rajgaria Timber Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 130 Assigned Loan Fac Roma Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Developing Implications Roma Builders Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 5500 Reaffirmed Developing Implications Sahyadri Healthcare and Diagnostics Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 48.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Sahyadri Healthcare and Diagnostics Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 77 Reaffirmed Ltd Sai Balaji Paraboiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B- 22.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sai Balaji Paraboiled Rice Mill TL CRISIL B- 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shalina Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 220 Upgraded from Credit & Export CRISIL BB+ Bills Negotiation/ Foreign Bill discounting Singh Natural Resource Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Singh Natural Resource Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Guru Raghavendr Agro Foods CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned The Kerala Khadi and Village Industries CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Association Trident Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 12000 Upgraded from CRISIL A Trident Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A+ 2135.7 Upgraded from CRISIL A Trident Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 21212.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)