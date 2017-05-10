May 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Beekalene Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.8 Reaffirmed Beekalene Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Bharat Scans Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Dhruv Cotton Processing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ganpati Minetech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Gas Projects India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 57.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 2600 Reaffirmed IIFL Facilities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned IIFL Facilities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal JM Financial Capital Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Capital Ltd CP Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis JM Financial Capital Ltd CP Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 28000 Assigned ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 28000 Withdrawal ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis JM Financial Products Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Properties And Holdings LtdCP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis JM Financial Properties And Holdings LtdCP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis Keyur Industries Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Kusmasuli Multipurpose Cold Storage Pvt BG CRISIL A4 1.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Muthulaxmi Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rajkamal Textiles BG CRISIL A4 6.5 Reaffirmed Sheba Properties Ltd Proposed BG*** CRISIL A1+ 5750 Assigned *** Rated and proposed limits as on 31st March 2017 Sheba Properties Ltd BG** CRISIL A1+ 7100 Assigned **Sanctioned bank facilities as on 31st March 2017 (Note- Long- Term Bank Facilities are net of repayments) Sheba Properties Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Godavari Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.8 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Godavari Spinning Mills Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 82.1 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase Sudheer Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Sunil Trade Links BG CRISIL A4 42.5 Removed from Notice of withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Sunil Trade Links Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 7.5 Removed from Loan Fac Notice of withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Swajit Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Vinod Kumar Jain BG CRISIL A3+ 590 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akar Creations Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL D 250 Downgraded Overdraft Fac from CRISIL BB- Akar Creations Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL D 35 Downgraded Property from CRISIL BB- Akar Creations Pvt Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Akar Creations Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Akar Creations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 42 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Akar Creations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 23 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Aphrodite Infra Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 30500 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 122205.4Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 53544.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 70000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 70528 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier- II CRISIL AAA 7000 Reaffirmed Bonds Beekalene Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Beekalene Fabrics Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Beekalene Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Beekalene Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Bharat Scans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 4.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Bharat Scans Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Bharat Scans Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 13.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Bharat Scans Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 9.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Bharat Scans Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation Corporate Credit CCR AAA Reaffirmed of India Ltd Rating Desai Homes Lease Rental CRISIL BB+ 220 Assigned Discounting Loan Desai Homes Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Dhruv Cotton Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Dhruv Cotton Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 430 Reaffirmed Ganpati Minetech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ganpati Minetech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Gargo Motors Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Gargo Motors Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Gargo Motors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Gas Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Gas Projects India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 2195 Reaffirmed Harihar Industries - Kadi CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Harihar Industries - Kadi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Harihar Industries - Kadi TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating HI - Tech Board Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed HI - Tech Board Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed HI - Tech Board Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jamnadas and Company CC CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL B JM Financial Capital Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JM Financial Products Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 17000 Reaffirmed Keyur Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Kusmasuli Multipurpose Cold Storage Pvt CC CRISIL B 52.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Kusmasuli Multipurpose Cold Storage Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Kusmasuli Multipurpose Cold Storage Pvt TL CRISIL B 21.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Kusmasuli Multipurpose Cold Storage Pvt WC Fac CRISIL B 4.5 Assigned Ltd Mann Residency Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 190 Upgraded from CRISIL C Muthulaxmi Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Nilesh Timbers CC CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Nilesh Timbers Foreign LOC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Radhe Girdhari Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 18 Assigned Radhe Girdhari Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 3 Assigned Radhe Girdhari Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 56 Assigned Raghu Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 750 Removed from Notice of withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Raghu Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 400 Removed from Notice of withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Rajkamal Textiles CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Rajkamal Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14.4 Assigned Loan Fac Rajkamal Textiles LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Security Printing and Minting Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned Corporation of India Ltd Loan Fac Sheba Properties Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL A+ 4150 Assigned Sheba Properties Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 56050 Assigned Sheba Properties Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 14000 Assigned Sheba Properties Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 73470 Assigned Loan Fac*** *** Rated and proposed limits as on 31st March 2017 Sheba Properties Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL AA 2550 Assigned Limit@@*** @@ Facility is fungible with long-term bank facility; *** Rated and proposed limits as on 31st March 2017 Sheba Properties Ltd LT Bk Fac ** CRISIL AA 73000 Assigned **Sanctioned bank facilities as on 31st March 2017 (Note- Long-Term Bank Facilities are net of repayments) Sheba Properties Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 44730 Assigned loan Siliguri Builders Stores CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Lakshmi Godavari Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 450 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Godavari Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 76.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Lakshmi Godavari Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 490 Assigned Sudheer Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sudheer Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 47.5 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- Sunil Trade Links CC CRISIL B+ 55 Removed from Notice of withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Sunil Trade Links Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Removed from Loan Fac Notice of withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Swajit Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Swajit Engineering Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL A+ 4150 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 30000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 50000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 14000 Reaffirmed Programme Usha Cubals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed Usha Cubals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Vinod Kumar Jain CC CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed Vinod Kumar Jain TL CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 