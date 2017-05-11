May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A V Rambabu Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned Aggarwal Steel Industries BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Amtrade Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 330 Reaffirmed Anandeshwar Poly Pack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Anuj Global Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Anuspaa Heritage Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Bajrang Industries - Kanpur LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Dewars Garage Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed Fac Dewars Garage Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 26 Reaffirmed Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 39 Reaffirmed Dr. B.S. Gupta Medical Charitable BG CRISIL A4+ 42 Reaffirmed Society Dr. B.S. Gupta Medical Charitable Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed Society Drishti Lifestyle Packing Credit CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Ernad Constructions Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL 25 Reaffirmed A4(Issuer Not Cooperating) Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed F. Harley and Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed F. Harley and Company Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed F. Harley and Company Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Goldrush Sales and Services Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 13 Reassigned Gujarat Insecticides Ltd BG# CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with all non-fund-based facilities Gujarat Insecticides Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 121 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with all non-fund-based facilities Gupta Agencies BG CRISIL A4 5 Issuer Not (Issuer Not Cooperating Cooperating) Haldia Nirman Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Hari Ram Godara BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Hari Ram Godara Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed India Circuits Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Indrayani Ferrocast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded (Issuer Not from CRISIL Cooperating) A4+* Indrayani Ferrocast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 650 Downgraded (Issuer Not from CRISIL Cooperating) A4+* Jalgaon Golden Transport Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL 10 Reaffirmed A4 (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jalgaon Golden Transport Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL 20 Reaffirmed A4 (Issuer Not Cooperating) Kamdhenu Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Kejriwal Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A2+ 22.5 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A2 Kejriwal Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Kejriwal Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Laxya Diamonds Export CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Post-Shipment Credit Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 800 Reaffirmed #Up to Rs.30 crore interchangeable with bank guarantee Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd Overdraft^ CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee/letter of credit Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd Overdraft@ CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with other non-fund based facilities and short-term loan Omar International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Omar International Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 165 Reaffirmed Credit PDRV Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 PRG Buildcon India Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Ram Kumar Narwani BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A1 4120 Reaffirmed Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1080 Reaffirmed Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 1500 Reaffirmed Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Varun Beverages Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed Win power Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Win power Infra Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A V Rambabu Infra Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Fac Abbeline Impex Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Accord Hospitality and Services TL CRISIL B- 61.5 Reaffirmed Advansys (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Advansys (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Advansys (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Aero Treatments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 67 Reaffirmed Aero Treatments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Agarwal Associates and Agencies CC CRISIL 50 Reaffirmed C (Issuer Not Cooperating) Agarwal Associates and Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac C (Issuer Not Cooperating) Aggarwal Steel Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Aiswarya Infrastructure and Services LT Loan CRISIL C 60 Reaffirmed Aiswarya Infrastructure and Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ALP Non Woven Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 4 Reaffirmed ALP Non Woven Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed ALP Non Woven Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ambal Vidhya Bhavan Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed Ambuja Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Anandeshwar Poly Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Anandeshwar Poly Pack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anandeshwar Poly Pack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Angels Pharma India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Angels Pharma India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 230 Assigned Anuj Global Corporation CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Anuspaa Heritage Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed Anuspaa Heritage Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 115 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anuspaa Heritage Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed AP Inc Lic TL CRISIL B 260 Reaffirmed Aradhana Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Aradhana Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B- 7.9 Reaffirmed Limits Bajrang Industries - Kanpur CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Bajrang Industries - Kanpur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhagabati Store CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Blue Mountain Estates LT Loan CRISIL B- 160 Reaffirmed Dewars Garage Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Dewars Garage Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 272 Reaffirmed Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dr. B.S. Gupta Medical Charitable Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 45.5 Upgraded from Society CRISIL BB Dr. B.S. Gupta Medical Charitable Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3.5 Upgraded from Society Loan Fac CRISIL BB Elite Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Elite Vehicles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Ernad Constructions Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 185 Reaffirmed Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BBB- 316 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 34 Reaffirmed Loan Fac F. Harley and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed F. Harley and Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goldrush Sales and Services Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Goldrush Sales and Services Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 37 Upgraded from CRISIL B Goldrush Sales and Services Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL B Goverdhan Cottex CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Goverdhan Cottex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goverdhan Cottex TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Gujarat Insecticides Ltd Bills Payable@ CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed @Fully interchangeable with all fund-based facilities. Gujarat Insecticides Ltd CC@ CRISIL A 180 Reaffirmed @Fully interchangeable with all fund-based facilities. Gujarat Insecticides Ltd Foreign Bills CRISIL A 85 Reaffirmed Payable@ @Fully interchangeable with all fund-based facilities. Gujarat Insecticides Ltd Packing Credit@ CRISIL A 35 Reaffirmed @Fully interchangeable with all fund-based facilities. Gujarat Insecticides Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gujarat Insecticides Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A 24 Reaffirmed Credit@ @Fully interchangeable with all fund-based facilities. Gupta Agencies CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Gupta Agencies Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 62.5 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Gupta Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Guru Nanak Rice Mill - Bilaspur CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Guru Nanak Rice Mill - Bilaspur LT Bk Fac CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Haldia Nirman Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 56.5 Reaffirmed Haldia Nirman Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Haldia Nirman Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1.7 Reaffirmed Hari Ram Godara Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 9.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hari Ram Godara Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 0.5 Reaffirmed against term deposits Harshil Textiles CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Harshil Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ilpea Paramount Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed India Circuits Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Indrayani Ferrocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Indrayani Ferrocast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB J.K. Agro Food Industries CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed J.K. Agro Food Industries LT Loan CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Jalgaon Golden Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Jalgaon Golden Transport Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Jasmer Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 100 Reaffirmed Jasmer Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 232 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jasmer Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 68 Reaffirmed Jewel Cast Gold Loan CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Kalokhe Stone Crusher CC CRISIL C 24 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Kalokhe Stone Crusher TL CRISIL C 72 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Kamdhenu Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1100 Reaffirmed Kamdhenu Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Kamdhenu Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kejriwal Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt CC CRISIL A- 27.5 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BBB+ Kejriwal Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt TL CRISIL A- 35.5 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BBB+ Kejriwal Geotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Kejriwal Geotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 757 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Kejriwal Geotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 181.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Kejriwal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 225 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Kejriwal Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 298.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Kejriwal Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A- 97.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Keshava Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- KKR India Asset Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 12000 Assigned Loan Fac Krishna Vasudeva Foods And Derivatives CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Krishna Vasudeva Foods And Derivatives LT Loan CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Laxya Diamonds CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Leela Gold Designs Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed M. M. Automobiles CC CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed M. M. Automobiles Standby Line of CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Credit Mathura Developer Proposed TL CRISIL D 11.4 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Mathura Developer TL CRISIL D 38.6 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 375 Reaffirmed loan^ ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee/letter of credit Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 250 Reaffirmed Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA 660.5 Reaffirmed Omar International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 145 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- PDRV Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk - 20 Withdrawal Limits PDRV Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ PDRV Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ PDRV Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL B+ Perody Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed PRG Buildcon India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 510 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Ram Kumar Narwani Overdraft CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed S. K. Enterprises - Thane CC CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed Sagar Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Sahu Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 141 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 64.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Siyaram Exports India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Siyaram Exports India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL D 0.2 Reaffirmed Forward Siyaram Exports India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 17.9 Reaffirmed Sree Sankara National Institute of Drop Line CRISIL B 110 Downgraded Educational Trust Overdraft Fac from CRISIL BB- Sree Sankara National Institute of LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Downgraded Educational Trust from CRISIL BB- Times Ferro Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B- 259.6 Reaffirmed Times Ferro Alloys Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 44.7 Reaffirmed Times Ferro Alloys Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 18.9 Reaffirmed Times Ferro Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL B- 24.9 Reaffirmed Times Ferro Alloys Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 39.2 Reaffirmed Tornado Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Tornado Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed Torrid Motors CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Torrid Motors TL CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed V.M.S. Hospital LT Loan CRISIL B- 270 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 3085 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Varun Beverages Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A+ Varun Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 4455 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Vighneshwar Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Vighneshwar Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Vishwas Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Vishwas Milk Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Vishwas Milk Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.22 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishwas Milk Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.8 Reaffirmed Win power Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Xplore Lifestyle Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Xplore Lifestyle Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Yeshashvi Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Yeshashvi Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 73.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 