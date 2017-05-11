May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 10, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A V Rambabu Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned
Aggarwal Steel Industries BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Amtrade Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 330 Reaffirmed
Anandeshwar Poly Pack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Anuj Global Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Anuspaa Heritage Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Bajrang Industries - Kanpur LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Dewars Garage Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed
Fac
Dewars Garage Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Reaffirmed
Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 26 Reaffirmed
Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 39 Reaffirmed
Dr. B.S. Gupta Medical Charitable BG CRISIL A4+ 42 Reaffirmed
Society
Dr. B.S. Gupta Medical Charitable Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed
Society
Drishti Lifestyle Packing Credit CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed
Ernad Constructions Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL 25 Reaffirmed
A4(Issuer Not
Cooperating)
Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed
F. Harley and Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
F. Harley and Company Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
F. Harley and Company Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Goldrush Sales and Services Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 13 Reassigned
Gujarat Insecticides Ltd BG# CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed
#Fully interchangeable with all non-fund-based facilities
Gujarat Insecticides Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 121 Reaffirmed
#Fully interchangeable with all non-fund-based facilities
Gupta Agencies BG CRISIL A4 5 Issuer Not
(Issuer Not Cooperating
Cooperating)
Haldia Nirman Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Hari Ram Godara BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Hari Ram Godara Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
India Circuits Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed
Indrayani Ferrocast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded
(Issuer Not from CRISIL
Cooperating) A4+*
Indrayani Ferrocast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 650 Downgraded
(Issuer Not from CRISIL
Cooperating) A4+*
Jalgaon Golden Transport Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL 10 Reaffirmed
A4 (Issuer Not
Cooperating)
Jalgaon Golden Transport Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL 20 Reaffirmed
A4 (Issuer Not
Cooperating)
Kamdhenu Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed
Kejriwal Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A2+ 22.5 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL A2
Kejriwal Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Kejriwal Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Laxya Diamonds Export CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
Post-Shipment
Credit
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 800 Reaffirmed
#Up to Rs.30 crore interchangeable with bank guarantee
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd Overdraft^ CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with bank guarantee/letter of credit
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd Overdraft@ CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
@Interchangeable with other non-fund based facilities and short-term loan
Omar International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Omar International Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 165 Reaffirmed
Credit
PDRV Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded
from CRISIL A4
PRG Buildcon India Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Ram Kumar Narwani BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A1 4120 Reaffirmed
Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1080 Reaffirmed
Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 1500 Reaffirmed
Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 12.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Varun Beverages Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed
Win power Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed
Win power Infra Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A V Rambabu Infra Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Fac
Abbeline Impex Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed
Accord Hospitality and Services TL CRISIL B- 61.5 Reaffirmed
Advansys (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Advansys (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Advansys (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed
Aero Treatments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 67 Reaffirmed
Aero Treatments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Agarwal Associates and Agencies CC CRISIL 50 Reaffirmed
C (Issuer Not
Cooperating)
Agarwal Associates and Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac C (Issuer Not
Cooperating)
Aggarwal Steel Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Aiswarya Infrastructure and Services LT Loan CRISIL C 60 Reaffirmed
Aiswarya Infrastructure and Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
ALP Non Woven Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 4 Reaffirmed
ALP Non Woven Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed
ALP Non Woven Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ambal Vidhya Bhavan Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed
Ambuja Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
Anandeshwar Poly Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed
Anandeshwar Poly Pack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Anandeshwar Poly Pack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed
Angels Pharma India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Angels Pharma India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 230 Assigned
Anuj Global Corporation CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed
Anuspaa Heritage Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed
Anuspaa Heritage Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 115 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Anuspaa Heritage Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed
AP Inc Lic TL CRISIL B 260 Reaffirmed
Aradhana Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed
Aradhana Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B- 7.9 Reaffirmed
Limits
Bajrang Industries - Kanpur CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed
Bajrang Industries - Kanpur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhagabati Store CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed
Blue Mountain Estates LT Loan CRISIL B- 160 Reaffirmed
Dewars Garage Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Dewars Garage Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 272 Reaffirmed
Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dr. B.S. Gupta Medical Charitable Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 45.5 Upgraded from
Society CRISIL BB
Dr. B.S. Gupta Medical Charitable Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3.5 Upgraded from
Society Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Elite Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed
Elite Vehicles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed
Ernad Constructions Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed
Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 185 Reaffirmed
Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BBB- 316 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 34 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
F. Harley and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
F. Harley and Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Goldrush Sales and Services Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Goldrush Sales and Services Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 37 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Goldrush Sales and Services Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from
Limits CRISIL B
Goverdhan Cottex CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed
Goverdhan Cottex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Goverdhan Cottex TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Insecticides Ltd Bills Payable@ CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed
@Fully interchangeable with all fund-based facilities.
Gujarat Insecticides Ltd CC@ CRISIL A 180 Reaffirmed
@Fully interchangeable with all fund-based facilities.
Gujarat Insecticides Ltd Foreign Bills CRISIL A 85 Reaffirmed
Payable@
@Fully interchangeable with all fund-based facilities.
Gujarat Insecticides Ltd Packing Credit@ CRISIL A 35 Reaffirmed
@Fully interchangeable with all fund-based facilities.
Gujarat Insecticides Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gujarat Insecticides Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A 24 Reaffirmed
Credit@
@Fully interchangeable with all fund-based facilities.
Gupta Agencies CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Gupta Agencies Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 62.5 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Gupta Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Guru Nanak Rice Mill - Bilaspur CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed
Guru Nanak Rice Mill - Bilaspur LT Bk Fac CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed
Haldia Nirman Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 56.5 Reaffirmed
Haldia Nirman Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Haldia Nirman Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1.7 Reaffirmed
Hari Ram Godara Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 9.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hari Ram Godara Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 0.5 Reaffirmed
against term
deposits
Harshil Textiles CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed
Harshil Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ilpea Paramount Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed
India Circuits Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Indrayani Ferrocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Indrayani Ferrocast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
J.K. Agro Food Industries CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed
J.K. Agro Food Industries LT Loan CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed
Jalgaon Golden Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Jalgaon Golden Transport Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Jasmer Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 100 Reaffirmed
Jasmer Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 232 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jasmer Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 68 Reaffirmed
Jewel Cast Gold Loan CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Kalokhe Stone Crusher CC CRISIL C 24 Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not
Cooperating)
Kalokhe Stone Crusher TL CRISIL C 72 Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not
Cooperating)
Kamdhenu Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1100 Reaffirmed
Kamdhenu Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Kamdhenu Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kejriwal Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt CC CRISIL A- 27.5 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL BBB+
Kejriwal Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt TL CRISIL A- 35.5 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL BBB+
Kejriwal Geotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 350 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Kejriwal Geotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 757 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+
Kejriwal Geotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 181.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Kejriwal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 225 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Kejriwal Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 298.1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+
Kejriwal Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A- 97.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Keshava Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
KKR India Asset Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 12000 Assigned
Loan Fac
Krishna Vasudeva Foods And Derivatives CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Krishna Vasudeva Foods And Derivatives LT Loan CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Laxya Diamonds CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Leela Gold Designs Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed
M. M. Automobiles CC CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed
M. M. Automobiles Standby Line of CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Mathura Developer Proposed TL CRISIL D 11.4 Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not
Cooperating)
Mathura Developer TL CRISIL D 38.6 Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not
Cooperating)
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 375 Reaffirmed
loan^
^Interchangeable with bank guarantee/letter of credit
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 250 Reaffirmed
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA 660.5 Reaffirmed
Omar International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 145 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
PDRV Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk - 20 Withdrawal
Limits
PDRV Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
PDRV Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
PDRV Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
Limits CRISIL B+
Perody Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
PRG Buildcon India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 510 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Ram Kumar Narwani Overdraft CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
S. K. Enterprises - Thane CC CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed
Sagar Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Sahu Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed
Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed
Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed
Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 141 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 64.9 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Siyaram Exports India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed
Siyaram Exports India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL D 0.2 Reaffirmed
Forward
Siyaram Exports India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 17.9 Reaffirmed
Sree Sankara National Institute of Drop Line CRISIL B 110 Downgraded
Educational Trust Overdraft Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Sree Sankara National Institute of LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Downgraded
Educational Trust from CRISIL
BB-
Times Ferro Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B- 259.6 Reaffirmed
Times Ferro Alloys Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 44.7 Reaffirmed
Times Ferro Alloys Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 18.9 Reaffirmed
Times Ferro Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL B- 24.9 Reaffirmed
Times Ferro Alloys Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 39.2 Reaffirmed
Tornado Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed
Tornado Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed
Torrid Motors CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
Torrid Motors TL CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
V.M.S. Hospital LT Loan CRISIL B- 270 Reaffirmed
Varun Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 3085 Upgraded from
CRISIL A+
Varun Beverages Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A+
Varun Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 4455 Upgraded from
CRISIL A+
Vighneshwar Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed
Vighneshwar Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Vishwas Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Vishwas Milk Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Vishwas Milk Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.22 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vishwas Milk Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.8 Reaffirmed
Win power Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Xplore Lifestyle Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Xplore Lifestyle Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Yeshashvi Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Yeshashvi Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 73.5 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)