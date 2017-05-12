May 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A R Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Agarwal and Associates Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Bell- O- Seal Valves Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Century Textiles and Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 22000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.2000 Crore Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Non- FBL CRISIL A1+ 11000 Reaffirmed Crystal Industrial Syndicate Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 135 Assigned Ganesh Diagnostic and Imaging Centre Overdraft CRISIL A4 49.5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Icon Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A4 29 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Icon Cables Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating IIFL Facilities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Facilities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis K D Infra BG CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Kansal Ice and Cold Storage LOC CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Mahalaxmi Paddy Products (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 16 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Midaas Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Midaas Construction Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 38.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Miraj Drymix Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 8500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.700 Crore O. M. S. Tamarind Merchants Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Padmesh Beverages BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sanvi Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Jay Jagdamba Flanges Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 73 Assigned Foreign Currency Shree Jay Jagdamba Flanges Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 32 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading LOC% CRISIL A3+ 220 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd % Buyers Credit of Rs.7 crore as a sub- limit of Letter of Credit facility Simplex Castings Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 230 Removed from Notice of Withdrawal' Issuer Not Cooperating Simplex Castings Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 8 Removed from Forward Notice of Withdrawal' Issuer Not Cooperating Simplex Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 320 Removed from Notice of Withdrawal' Issuer Not Cooperating Sohoni Metal Craft Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 32 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sreenath Engg. Sales and Service Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sreenath Engg. Sales and Service Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Super Hoze Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Suprint Textiles (Jaipur) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Tulsa Gas Technologies India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Tulsa Gas Technologies India Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Forward Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Vedant Fashions Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned Vinayendra Nath Upadhyaya BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A R Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Agarwal and Associates Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Agarwal and Associates Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Agarwal and Associates Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 8.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Asvini Foundations Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Basudeb Engineering Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Bell- O- Seal Valves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Bell- O- Seal Valves Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Century Textiles and Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 9000 Reaffirmed Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL AA- 11000 Reaffirmed Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Fund- Based Fac CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 3788.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 20694.8 Reaffirmed Crystal Industrial Syndicate Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Crystal Industrial Syndicate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Dhir Global Industria Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Dhir Global Industria Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Issuer Not Cooperating Dhir Global Industria Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Dhir Global Industria Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Dhir Global Industria Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Dhir Global Industria Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 19 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Ganesh Diagnostic and Imaging Centre LT Loan CRISIL B+ 74.7 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Ganesh Diagnostic and Imaging Centre Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.8 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Geeta Cotton Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 350 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Global Technocrats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Global Technocrats Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Icon Cables Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Icon Cables Ltd Proposed Fund- CRISIL B 12.1 Downgraded Based Bk Limits from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Icon Cables Ltd SME Credit CRISIL B 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Icon Cables Ltd TL CRISIL B 2.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Icon Developers TL CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Inox Renewables Ltd External CRISIL A- 4058 Developing Commercial Implications Borrowings* * Converted @Rs 66.33/USD Inox Renewables Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 1666.9 Developing Implications Instyle Embroideries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Instyle Embroideries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 34 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Instyle Embroideries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 73.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating K D Infra CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating K D Infra Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating K D Infra TL CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Kadak Family Tea Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 18 Assigned Kadak Family Tea Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Assigned Kadak Family Tea Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 29.5 Assigned Loan Fac Kailash Rice and General Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 121 Assigned; Suspension revoked Kailash Rice and General Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed Fund- CRISIL B+ 0.8 Assigned; Based Bk Limits Suspension revoked Kailash Rice and General Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 0.2 Assigned; Suspension revoked Kansal Ice and Cold Storage Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.5 Assigned Loan Fac Kansal Ice and Cold Storage CC CRISIL B+ 79.5 Assigned Kasturi Multi Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kasturi Multi Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed Fund- CRISIL BB- 39.4 Upgraded from Based Bk Limits CRISIL B+ Kasturi Multi Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Krishna Cotton Company CC CRISIL BB- 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Krishna Cotton Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 59 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Kush Proteins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Kush Proteins Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 16.5 Assigned M- Tek Engineers CC CRISIL BB 62 Reaffirmed M- Tek Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M- Tek Engineers TL CRISIL BB 1 Assigned Mahalaxmi Paddy Products (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B 67.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Mahalaxmi Paddy Products (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Mahalaxmi Paddy Products (P) Ltd TL CRISIL B 20.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Maxtar Bio - Genics CC CRISIL B 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Midaas Construction Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Midaas Construction Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Miraj Drymix Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Miraj Drymix Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Modern Grit Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Modern Grit Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Modern Grit Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 13 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating O. M. S. Tamarind Merchants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Orion Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Orion Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 50 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Padmesh Beverages CC CRISIL B 95 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Padmesh Beverages Corporate Loan CRISIL B 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Padmesh Beverages Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Padmesh Beverages TL CRISIL B 18.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Pravin Mohanlal CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Pushkar Properties Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Pushkar Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B 25 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Pushkar Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Rajdhani Cold storage CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Rajdhani Cold storage LT Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Rakesh Textiles CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Rakesh Textiles LT Loan CRISIL B 18 Reaffirmed Rushabh Trading Co. CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Rushabh Trading Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sanvi Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sanvi Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 345 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Balaji Gum Industries CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Balaji Gum Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Balaji Gum Industries TL CRISIL B 2.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Jay Jagdamba Flanges Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 127.5 Assigned Shree Jay Jagdamba Flanges Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Assigned Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading CC*# CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd * Export Packing Credit of Rs.6 crore as a sub- limit of Cash Credit facility; # Export Packing Credit of Rs.6 crore as a sub- limit of cash credit Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Export Packing CRISIL BBB 480 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Credit$ $ Cash Credit limit of Rs.19 crore as a sub- limit of Export Packing Credit Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10.5 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading TL CRISIL BBB 29.5 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 180 Assigned; Credit Suspension revoked Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension revoked Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned; Suspension revoked Simplex Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 550 Removed from Notice of Withdrawal' Issuer Not Cooperating Simplex Castings Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 200 Removed from Notice of Withdrawal' Issuer Not Cooperating Simplex Castings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 59.5 Removed from Notice of Withdrawal' Issuer Not Cooperating Sohoni Metal Craft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Sohoni Metal Craft Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 3 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Sreenath Engg. Sales and Service Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sreenath Engg. Sales and Service Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Paranthaman Textiles Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B- 55 Assigned Fac Super Hoze Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Suprint Textiles (Jaipur) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Suprint Textiles (Jaipur) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Triumph Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Triumph Auto Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 215 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e- DFS) Tulsa Gas Technologies India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Tulsa Gas Technologies India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 36.4 Reaffirmed Vedant Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1200 Upgraded from CRISIL A Vinayendra Nath Upadhyaya Overdraft CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Viwa Drymix Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Viwa Drymix Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Viwa Drymix Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)