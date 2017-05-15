May 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 987 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 118 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd Vendor Bill CRISIL A3+ 300 Upgraded from Discounting Limits CRISIL A4+ Anmol Associates - Lucknow BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Ballavpur Paper Mfg. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Ballavpur Paper Mfg. Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 15 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 535100 Reaffirmed Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 14900 Reaffirmed Bishnupriya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 11.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jay Jagdamba Profile Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jay Jagdamba Profile Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3 80 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A4+ -Discounting Jay Jagdamba Profile Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 1480.6 Reaffirmed *Includes a sublimit for Forward Contract amounting to Rs 8.06 crores Offshore Infrastructures Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5840 Reaffirmed Offshore Infrastructures Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2+ 410 Reaffirmed Pink Rose Lingerie Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Sanskriti Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 39.6 Assigned SCM Garments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 1000 Upgraded from Foreign Currency CRISIL A2 SCM Garments Pvt Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A2+ 100 Upgraded from Packing Credit CRISIL A2 Sento Vitrified LLP BG CRISIL A4 11 Assigned Solanki Construction BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Temple Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Temple Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Unilec Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 121.3 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 VIP Clothing Ltd BG CRISIL A3 13.5 Rating Watch with Positive Implications VIP Clothing Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 5 Rating Watch Forward with Positive Implications VIP Clothing Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 260 Rating Watch with Positive Implications LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 379 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Anmol Associates - Lucknow CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Apollo Creations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Apollo Creations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Baby Memorial Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Baby Memorial Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 400 Reaffirmed Ballavpur Paper Mfg. Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ballavpur Paper Mfg. Ltd TL CRISIL BB 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 37500 Reaffirmed Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 12500 Reaffirmed Bishnupriya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 67 Reaffirmed Bishnupriya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 22.5 Reaffirmed Ceedeeyes Infrastructure DevelopmentPvt LT Loan CRISIL B 569 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB Ceedeeyes Infrastructure DevelopmentPvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 591 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Ceedeeyes Infrastructure DevelopmentPvt Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B 200 Downgraded Ltd Fac from CRISIL BB Invesco India Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed J. K. Developers TL CRISIL B 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Jay Jagdamba Profile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jay Jagdamba Profile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kailash Castings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 800 Reaffirmed KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 494.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 79.3 Reaffirmed Mat White Gum Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Offshore Infrastructures Ltd CC CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed Offshore Infrastructures Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed Offshore Infrastructures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Patikari Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 142.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Patikari Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 73.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Pink Rose Lingerie Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Assigned Raj Agrovet Farm CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Raj Agrovet Farm TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 607.5 Reaffirmed Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 162.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Salasar Balaji Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Salasar Balaji Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Fac Sanskriti Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Sanskriti Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10.4 Reaffirmed Sarvoday Ashram CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac** CRISIL AAA 85000 Reaffirmed **Cash credit/working capital demand loan SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **Cash credit/working capital demand loan SCM Garments Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 425 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB+ SCM Garments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A- 155 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL BBB+ SCM Garments Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 58.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB+ SCM Garments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 592.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Sento Vitrified LLP TL CRISIL B+ 170 Assigned Sento Vitrified LLP CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Sh. Ransingh Bohra Fuels CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Shree Baba Exports CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Solanki Construction CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Surya Alloy Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 914.9 Reaffirmed Surya Alloy Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 507.7 Reaffirmed Surya Alloy Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 1733.8 Reaffirmed Temple Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 150 Withdrawal Loan Fac Temple Packaging Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 260 Reaffirmed Temple Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Temple Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 190 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Temple Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed The Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd Financial Strength CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 42.5 Reaffirmed Purchase TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 17.5 Reaffirmed Credit Unilec Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 63.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ VIP Clothing Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 796.5 Rating Watch with Positive Implications VIP Clothing Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 59 Rating Watch Loan Fac with Positive Implications VIP Clothing Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Rating Watch Credit with Positive Implications VIP Clothing Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Rating Watch with Positive Implications Xplore-Tech Services Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 433 Assigned Zedson Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42 Reaffirmed Zedson Agro Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 43 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)