May 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A1 68 Reaffirmed Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 306 Reaffirmed Ammayapper Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Ammayapper Textiles Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 1.4 Reaffirmed Ammayapper Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Ammayapper Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Arora Construction Co. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ascent Networks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ascent Networks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Biswapita Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Devendran Plastic Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Devendran Plastic Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Discounting Floor Gardens LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed G B Springs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned; Suspension revoked G B Springs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned; Suspension revoked Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Gupta Threads Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.7 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Gypsum Structural India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Hoshiarpur Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kamal Suitings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating L N Constructions BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating M S Infraengineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Madhav Constructions BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Maruthi Constructions - Visakhapatnam BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Meghmani Organics Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Assigned Meghmani Organics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 570 Reaffirmed Meghmani Organics Ltd LOC & BG! CRISIL A1 680 Reaffirmed ! Interchangeable with buyer's credit MPR Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Multiflex Polybags Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Omprakash Trading Co. LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Progressive Motors BG CRISIL A4 41.3 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Puthupalayam Timber Industries LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Solarium Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed Spacewood Office Solutions Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 27.1 Downgraded under LOC from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Square Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sree Rayalaseema Hi- Strength Hypo Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sree Rayalaseema Hi- Strength Hypo Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 400 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sree Rayalaseema Hi- Strength Hypo Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 250 Upgraded from Foreign Currency CRISIL A3+ ST. George Electronica Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 204.5 Reaffirmed Sure Cargo Control Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Swarup Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed U. B. Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Reaffirmed Vaichal Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Venkata Krishna Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 18 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 71 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Diam Expo Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Agarwal Diam Expo Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Akanksha Automobiles (Rudrapur) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Akanksha Automobiles (Rudrapur) Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 155 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e- DFS) Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Credit Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd External CRISIL A 1458.7 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 80.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ammayapper Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Ammayapper Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 83.6 Reaffirmed Amrutha Varshini Dairy Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 125 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Amrutha Varshini Dairy Farms Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Arora Construction Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ascent Networks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ascent Networks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Bhavik Polymers (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Bhorosha Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.6 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Bhorosha Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 95 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Bhorosha Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 25.4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Biswapita Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 58 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Biswapita Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Biswapita Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 12.3 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Burgundy Lifestyle Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 52 Reaffirmed Burgundy Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 62.5 Reaffirmed Burgundy Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 34.5 Reaffirmed Caps Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 480 Assigned; Suspension revoked Coral Cove Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 24 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Coral Cove Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 41 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Devendran Plastic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Devendran Plastic Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 2.9 Reaffirmed Devendran Plastic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 82.1 Reaffirmed Dhenu Hydro Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 69.7 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Dhenu Hydro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Dhenu Hydro Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL D 5.3 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Dhenu Hydro Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Floor Gardens Export Packing CRISIL B 47.5 Reaffirmed Credit G B Springs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned; Suspension revoked Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 157 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 19 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 41 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Gupta Threads Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Gupta Threads Ltd TL CRISIL BB 265.3 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Gypsum Structural India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Himachal Soap And Detergents Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Himachal Soap And Detergents Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Hoshiarpur Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 85 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Hoshiarpur Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Jalsa Banquets Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 57.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Jayawanti Babu Foundation TL CRISIL D 118 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kaas Footwear Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 36.7 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kaas Footwear Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 67.1 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kamal Suitings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 65 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kamal Suitings Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kamal Suitings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kenersys India Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL D 1800 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with letter of credit; Issuer Not Cooperating Kenersys India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 525 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with non- fund- based limit of Rs 40 crore; Issuer Not Cooperating Kenersys India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 850 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kenersys India Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 205 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kenersys India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating KVR Prime Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating L N Constructions CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating M S Infraengineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Madhav Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Maharana Pratap Education Centre Overdraft CRISIL B- 140 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Maharana Pratap Education Centre Proposed BG CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Maharana Pratap Education Centre Proposed TL CRISIL B- 262 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Maharana Pratap Education Centre TL CRISIL B- 388 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Maruthi Constructions - Visakhapatnam Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 55 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Maruti Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Maruti Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maruti Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 8.2 Reaffirmed Meghmani Finechem Ltd CC# CRISIL A 440 Upgraded from CRISIL A- # Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee Meghmani Finechem Ltd Proposed WC Fac# CRISIL A 322 Upgraded from CRISIL A- # Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee Meghmani Finechem Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 1128 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Meghmani Organics Ltd CC@ CRISIL A+ 1580 Upgraded from CRISIL A @ Interchangeable between WCDL/EPC/FBC/PCFC/EBR Meghmani Organics Ltd CC$ CRISIL A+ 600 Upgraded from CRISIL A $ Interchangeable between WCDL/EPC/PCFC Meghmani Organics Ltd CC^ CRISIL A+ 820 Upgraded from CRISIL A ^ Interchangeable between CC/WCDL/EPC/FUBD/FBP/PCFC/PSCFC/Inland Bills Purchased/ Discounted Meghmani Organics Ltd CC% CRISIL A+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A %Interchangeable between WCDL/EPC/PCFC/PSFC Meghmani Organics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A+ 350 Upgraded from Credit* CRISIL A *Interchangeable between Overdraft/ Short Term Loan/ Export & Local Bills Discounted/ Export Invoice Financing Meghmani Organics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 1367.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A MPR Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Multiflex Polybags Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Multiflex Polybags Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Multiflex Polybags Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Navkar Lifesciences CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Navkar Lifesciences Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Navkar Lifesciences TL CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Network Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Network Tradelink Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating NJT Granites Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating NJT Granites TL CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Novarc Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Novarc Labs Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Omprakash Trading Co. CC CRISIL B+ 160 Upgraded from CRISIL B Progressive Motors CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Progressive Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Puthupalayam Timber Industries CC CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating RPN Engineers Chennai Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 0.2 Assigned RPN Engineers Chennai Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 25 Assigned RPN Engineers Chennai Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 27.6 Assigned RPN Engineers Chennai Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 12.5 Assigned Saravanaa Projects & Co. CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Saravanaa Projects & Co. LT Loan CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Shiv Lal Trading Co CC CRISIL B 14 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shiv Lal Trading Co Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Ganesh Enterprise - Surat TL CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Solarium Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Solarium Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 71 Reaffirmed Sonac LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Sonac Open CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Spacewood Office Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Spacewood Office Solutions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 12.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Square Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 12.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Square Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sree Rayalaseema Hi- Strength Hypo Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Sree Rayalaseema Hi- Strength Hypo Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 200 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL BBB Sree Rayalaseema Hi- Strength Hypo Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Sree Rayalaseema Hi- Strength Hypo Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 587.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Sree Rayalaseema Hi- Strength Hypo Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 40 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB Sri Kailasanadha Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Kailasanadha Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 90.4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Sainatha Rice Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Sainatha Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating ST. George Electronica Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 51.5 Reaffirmed ST. George Electronica Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 102 Reaffirmed ST. George Electronica Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 34 Assigned Surat District Co- operative Milk Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 3000 Assigned Producers Union Ltd Loan Fac Sure Cargo Control Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sure Cargo Control Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 39 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Swarup Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Swarup Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed U. B. Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 44 Upgraded from CRISIL B U. B. Rice Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B U. B. Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 62.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Vahini Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vahini Poultries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vaichal Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Venkata Krishna Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Venkata Krishna Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 115 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Credit Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd FCNR Loan CRISIL BBB 178 Reaffirmed Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Credit Vikas Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Vikas Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vikas Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 12 Reaffirmed Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL AA (SO) 4250 Assigned * Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd BG*^ CRISIL AA(SO) 200 Reaffirmed ^These are likely to be refinanced using the proposed debentures; * Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd LT Loan*^ CRISIL AA(SO) 1250 Reaffirmed ^These are likely to be refinanced using the proposed debentures; * Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd Rupee TL*^ CRISIL AA(SO) 2750 Reaffirmed ^These are likely to be refinanced using the proposed debentures; * Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd Wateredge Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.