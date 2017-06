May 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 16, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airvision India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Ajanta Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 71.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating AKS Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 59 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 77 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Benara Autos Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Benara Autos Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Benara Autos Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Dilip Buildcon Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 2488.9 Assigned Dilip Buildcon Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1 40322 Assigned Dilip Buildcon Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 1000 Assigned DTDC Express Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 110 Reaffirmed Global Footwear Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Gurudev Motors Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 19 Assigned Hatsun Agro Product Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A1 1400 Reaffirmed Hatsun Agro Product Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 630 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hatsun Agro Product Ltd CP CRISIL A1 1500 Reaffirmed Ignis International Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Jewel Star Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 205 Reaffirmed Credit Jewel Star Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Keaum Organics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Koyo Granito LLP BG CRISIL A4 30 Reassigned Mashreq Bank Psc. CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 49.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 377 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 PCK Cotton Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Reaffirmed PCK Cotton Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Perlei Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Discounting Perlei Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed R. Suresh and Co. Export Packing CRISIL A4 71 Reaffirmed Credit R. Suresh and Co. Post Shipment CRISIL A4 114 Reaffirmed Credit Rajdeep Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 3200 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Rajdeep Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2 460 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Ram Kumar Ramesh Kumar Overdraft CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rayon Textile India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating RVJ Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed RVJ Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 20 Assigned S.J.R. Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sondhi Ram Gian Chand BG CRISIL A4 48.6 Assigned Spectra Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4 66 Reaffirmed Tan Singh Chouhan BG CRISIL A4 175 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Tusar Fabengineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Zarina Leather Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 9 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A J Packaging Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ A. N. R. Cotton Traders CC CRISIL B 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ A. N. R. Cotton Traders Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Airvision India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Airvision India Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Airvision India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 59.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ajanta Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ajanta Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB AKS Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- AKS Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B 71 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- AKS Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 413 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Alpsco Graintech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Alpsco Graintech Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B 23 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Alpsco Graintech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Alpsco Graintech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 19 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Benara Autos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Benara Autos Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL B+ Benara Autos Pvt Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL D 4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt CC CRISIL B 3000 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB- Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt Corporate Loan CRISIL B 400 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB- Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt TL CRISIL B 70 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB- Dilip Buildcon Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 4323.1 Assigned Dilip Buildcon Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 18196 Assigned DTDC Express Ltd CC CRISIL A- 700 Reaffirmed DTDC Express Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 580 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DTDC Express Ltd TL CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Global Footwear Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Global Footwear Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 32.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Global Footwear TL CRISIL BB- 37.7 Reaffirmed Godavari Khore Namdeoraoji Parjane CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Patil Taluka Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Sangh Ltd Godavari Khore Namdeoraoji Parjane Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Patil Taluka Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Loan Fac Sangh Ltd Godavari Khore Namdeoraoji Parjane TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Patil Taluka Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Sangh Ltd Grandeur Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Grandeur Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Gujarat Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Gurudev Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 93 Assigned Gurudev Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 210 Assigned Fac Hatsun Agro Product Ltd CC CRISIL A 1400 Reaffirmed Hatsun Agro Product Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 4800 Reaffirmed Hatsun Agro Product Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 770 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 3000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 6000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ Ignis International Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jewel Star Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Keaum Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 13 Upgraded from CRISIL D Keaum Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Keaum Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 18.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Koyo Granito LLP CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Koyo Granito LLP LT Loan CRISIL B 170 Reaffirmed Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 725.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 26.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Nagpur Sortex CC CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Nagpur Sortex LT Loan CRISIL BB 52.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Nagpur Sortex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 47.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- O. P. Chains Co. CC CRISIL BB- 160 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ PCK Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed PCK Cotton Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 114.9 Reaffirmed Perlei Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 21 Reaffirmed Perlei Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Perlei Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 79 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pujaris Educational Trust CC CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Pujaris Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Pujaris Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pure Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 374.8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Pure Milk Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 9.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Pure Milk Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 135.4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Pure Milk Products Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating R. S. Enterprises (Ludhiana) CC CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating R. S. Enterprises (Ludhiana) Foreign Exchange CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Forward Issuer Not Cooperating R. S. Enterprises (Ludhiana) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 29.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating R. S. Enterprises (Ludhiana) TL CRISIL D 60.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating R.B.Rungta Steels and Food Products Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Ltd R.B.Rungta Steels and Food Products Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Ltd R.B.Rungta Steels and Food Products Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Radhika Infra Estate Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 135.4 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Issuer Not Cooperating Rajdeep Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 760 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Ram Kumar Ramesh Kumar CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Ramayna Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 177.5 Reaffirmed Ramayna Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Limits Ramnik Power and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ramnik Power and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B- 184.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ramnik Power and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 35.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Rayon Textile India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Rayon Textile India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rayon Textile India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed RVJ Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ S.J.R. Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded Discounting Loan from CRISIL BB S.J.R. Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Saisha Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 60.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Saisha Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 64.2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sanjana Cryogenic Storages Ltd TL CRISIL A- 400 Reassigned Shiv Shakti Re-Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Rani Sati Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Rani Sati Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 51.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shri Rameshwar Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana CC CRISIL C 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Sondhi Ram Gian Chand CC CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned Spectra Chemicals CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Sree Skandha Food Processing India Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Rama Pharmaceutical Distributors CC CRISIL B 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating SVS Marine Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 47.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- SVS Marine Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 134.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- SVS Marine Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 322.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Tan Singh Chouhan Overdraft CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Thousu Periyakkal Educational Health CC CRISIL D 16 Reaffirmed and Charitable Trust (Issuer Not Cooperating) Thousu Periyakkal Educational Health LT Loan CRISIL D 189.4 Reaffirmed and Charitable Trust (Issuer Not Cooperating) Thousu Periyakkal Educational Health Overdraft CRISIL D 27 Reaffirmed and Charitable Trust (Issuer Not Cooperating) Tulasi Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 650 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Tulasi Seeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Tusar Fabengineers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Tusar Fabengineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Ujala Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ujala Pumps Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ujala Pumps Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vasavi Estates CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Vibrant Global Salt Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Vibrant Global Salt Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 172.5 Reaffirmed Vizag Companys Steel CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vizag Companys Steel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Zarina Leather Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL B 45 Assigned Zarina Leather Exports CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Zarina Leather Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 26 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)