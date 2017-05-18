May 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 17, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL 200 Issuer Not A4 (Issuer Not Cooperating; Cooperating) Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bos Natural Flavors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 11 Assigned Brahma Refractories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Reaffirmed Brahma Refractories Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 6.3 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Reaffirmed Cadiz Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Chemitech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Chemitech Engineers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 210 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ DCM Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 132.5 Reaffirmed DTDC Express Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 360 Reaffirmed Geeta Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Reaffirmed Gemini Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reassigned; Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Gemini Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reassigned; Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Gupta Infotech Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 30 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Reaffirmed Gupta Infotech LOC CRISIL A4 0.5 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Reaffirmed Hanuman Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 29.1 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Reaffirmed Hanuman Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 9.7 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Reaffirmed Himalayan Flour Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Issuer Not Co-operating; Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jain Udyog BG CRISIL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed Kokal Interior Contracts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Lakshmi Steel Rolling Mills - Unit II Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 14 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A4 Lakshmi Steel Rolling Mills - Unit II LOC CRISIL A4+ 700 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Laxmi Engineering Industries (Bhopal) BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Radha Krishna Flour Mill BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Roctool Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Sarveshwar Foods Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Credit Sarveshwar Overseas Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Sri Sri Gruha Nirman India Pravate Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4 180 Assigned Weaverly Jute Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Zim Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Zim Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aimil Pharmaceuticals India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 210 Reaffirmed Aimil Pharmaceuticals India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Aimil Pharmaceuticals India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 210 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anupam Industries CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 0.3 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B 15 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 4.7 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BB BOB Capital Markets Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AAA 0 Assigned Rating Bos Natural Flavors Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 55 Assigned Bos Natural Flavors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 9 Assigned Bos Natural Flavors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Bos Natural Flavors Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 95 Assigned Credit Brahma Refractories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 62.5 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BB Cadiz Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Chain N Chains Jewels Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Chain N Chains Jewels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chemitech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BB- CJ S Haritha Homes Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 132.2 Assigned Loan Fac CJ S Haritha Homes TL CRISIL B 217.8 Assigned Ckompax Metatech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 300 Reaffirmed Ckompax Metatech Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 200 Assigned DCM Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 750 Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications DCM Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1360 Reaffirmed DCM Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 159.6 Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications DTDC Express Ltd CC CRISIL A- 830 Reaffirmed DTDC Express Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DTDC Express Ltd TL CRISIL A- 450 Reaffirmed Gajraj Flour Mill CC CRISIL B 100 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Gajraj Flour Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Issuer Not Loan Fac Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Gayatri Microns Ltd CC CRISIL B 49.2 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Gayatri Microns Ltd TL CRISIL B 60.8 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Geeta Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Gemini Enterprises Export Packing CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Credit Gemini Enterprises Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 116.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Gemini Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 24.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gemini Enterprises Standby FB Limits CRISIL BB 27.5 Reaffirmed GNB Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BB- GNB Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 75 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BB- GNB Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 21 Issuer Not Limits Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Gupta Infotech Bill Discounting CRISIL B 90 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Gupta Infotech CC CRISIL B 30 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Gupta Infotech CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 20 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Gupta Infotech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 69.5 Issuer Not Loan Fac Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Guranditta Mal Mohan Lal CC CRISIL B 170 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Hansraj Agrofresh Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20.1 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Hansraj Agrofresh Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 34.6 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Hanuman Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 107.5 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Hanuman Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 68.7 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Hanuman Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 35 Issuer Not Limits Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Himalayan Flour Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Issuer Not Co-operating; Downgraded from CRISIL BB Himalayan Flour Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B 20 Issuer Not Co-operating; Downgraded from CRISIL BB Himalayan Flour Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10 Issuer Not Co-operating; Downgraded from CRISIL BB J. Y. International CC CRISIL BB 145 Assigned J. Y. International Export Packing CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Credit J. Y. International TL CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Jain Udyog CC CRISIL BBB 195 Reaffirmed Jain Udyog Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Fac Kancheshwar Sugar Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL D 500 Downgraded from CRISIL B Kancheshwar Sugar Ltd TL CRISIL D 230 Downgraded from CRISIL B Kancheshwar Sugar Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B Kokal Interior Contracts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 12.5 Reaffirmed Kokal Interior Contracts Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 37.5 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Steel Rolling Mills - Unit II CC CRISIL BB- 85 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Laxmi Engineering Industries (Bhopal) CC CRISIL BB 175 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Laxmi Engineering Industries (Bhopal) Rupee TL CRISIL BB 107.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Mirae Asset Cash Management Fund Mirae Asset Cash CRISIL AAAmfs 0 Reaffirmed Management Fund Mohammed Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 521 Reaffirmed Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Radha Krishna Flour Mill CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Radha Krishna Flour Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Raj Rajeshwari Techno Fab Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 40 Assigned Raj Rajeshwari Techno Fab Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL B 150 Assigned Roctool Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Roctool Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Roctool Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Sant Bhagatram Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL BB- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sarveshwar Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 450 Assigned Sarveshwar Foods Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB+ 288.1 Assigned Sarveshwar Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1.9 Assigned Loan Fac Sarveshwar Overseas Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned Sarveshwar Overseas Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned Sarveshwar Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1000 Assigned Sharada Education Trust TL CRISIL B- 110 Reaffirmed Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 84.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 43 Reaffirmed Techops Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Weaverly Jute Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 115 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Weaverly Jute Mills Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Z Fashions CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Z Fashions Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Z Fashions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Zim Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 650 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with pre-shipment and post-shipment. Zim Laboratories Ltd External CRISIL BB+ 291.1 Outlook Commercial revised from Borrowings Negative and rating reaffirmed Zim Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Zim Laboratories Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 48.7 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)