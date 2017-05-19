May 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 18, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajanta Soya Ltd BG^ CRISIL A3 20 Negative Implications ^ One way fully changeable to LC limit Ajanta Soya Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 100 Negative Forward** Implications ** Notional forward contract exposure being Rs 300 crore based on documentary evidence method Ajanta Soya Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 830 Negative Implications # including overdraft facility of Rs 4 crore Alphamed Formulations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Antarctic Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 102.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Art N Glass Inc. BG CRISIL A3+ 17 Reaffirmed Art N Glass Inc. LOC CRISIL A3+ 8 Reaffirmed Aspinwall and Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 45 Reaffirmed Bharat Foods Co-Operative Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Bharat Foods Co-Operative Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 1495 Reaffirmed Bharat Foods Co-Operative Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 555 Assigned Loan Fac Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd BG*# CRISIL A1+(SO) 2500 Reaffirmed *Guaranteed by Tata Power; #One-way interchangeability from bank guarantee to Letter of Credit Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd Buyer`s Credit* CRISIL A1+(SO) 22500 Reaffirmed *Guaranteed by Tata Power De Annpurna Contracts India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Deviprasad Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ST NCD) ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 12000 Reaffirmed Protected Market A1+r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed ST NCD) Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Focus Edu-Care Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Focus Edumatics Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative LOC & BG** CRISIL A1+ 72150 Reaffirmed Ltd ** Rs 5394 crore is interchangeable with buyer's credit and short term loans Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative Overdraft CRISIL A1+ 62000 Reaffirmed Ltd Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 2600 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 64000 Assigned Ltd JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Kataria Carriers BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Man Industries India Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A3+ 14950 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 ** Includes sub-limits for buyer's credit Man Industries India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 4750 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A2 Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed MSS India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed MSS India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A2+ 40 Reaffirmed Savita Polymers Ltd BG* CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Savita Polymers Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 6 Reaffirmed Forward Savita Polymers Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 410 Reaffirmed Sulabh International Social Service BG CRISIL A1+ 7.5 Upgraded from Organisation CRISIL A1 Tara Pada Modern Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4+ 6.7 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 43700 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Viari Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned; Exchange Suspension Revoked LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajanta Soya Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 350 Negative Implications * One way changeable to letter of credit (LC) limit up to Rs 20 crore Alphamed Formulations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 52 Reaffirmed Alphamed Formulations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Antarctic Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Antarctic Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 67.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Art N Glass Inc. CC CRISIL BBB 115 Reaffirmed Art N Glass Inc. Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB 105 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e- DFS) Art N Glass Inc. Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 12 Reaffirmed Credit Art N Glass Inc. TL CRISIL BBB 42.9 Reaffirmed Aspinwall and Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 115 Reaffirmed Aspinwall and Co. Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 655 Reaffirmed Credit Aspinwall and Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Baijnath Scrap Centre CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Benlion Coir Industries CC CRISIL BB- 72.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked BFCL Terminal Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bharat Foods Co-Operative Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Bharat Foods Co-Operative Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac C.L.Gulhati and Sons Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL C C.L.Gulhati and Sons Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 38642 Reaffirmed Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA-(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed loan*^ *Guaranteed by Tata Power; ^ One-way interchangeability from cash credit to letter of credit/buyer's credit De Annpurna Contracts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Deviprasad Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- ECL Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 20800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 46477.8 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 25022.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 12000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 9300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 5000 Reaffirmed Protected Market AAr Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity AAr Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected AAr Commodity-Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **Interchangeable with short term bank facilities Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA 1050 Reaffirmed Focus Edu-Care Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Focus Edu-Care Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 16 Reaffirmed Focus Edu-Care Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Focus Edumatics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Focus Edumatics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Hablis Hotels Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Hablis Hotels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hindustan Autohouse Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Hindustan Autohouse Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Idasa India Ltd. CC CRISIL B 79 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Idasa India Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 46 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative CC*`~ CRISIL AA 55000 Reaffirmed Ltd * Out of Rs 1350 crore of Indian Overseas Bank limit, Rs 200 crore and Rs 470 crore is earmarked to DBS Bank Ltd and Royal Bank of Scotland respectively; ~ Out of Rs 50 crore of DBS Bank Limited is interchangeable with buyer's credit and short term loans Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative LT Loan CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed Ltd Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 9250 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Jaika Vehicle Trade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 190 Reaffirmed Jaika Vehicle Trade Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 82.5 Reaffirmed Jaika Vehicle Trade Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 7.5 Reaffirmed JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1185 Reaffirmed Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 90 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable up to Rs 2.5 crore with export packing credit, fully interchangeable with bill discounting, interchangeable up to Rs 5 crore with export bill discounting/negotiation. Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd CC** CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with packing credit, working capital demand loan, foreign bills purchase/discounting/negotiation, post-shipment credit in foreign currency, buyer's credit, and letter of credit; interchangeable up to Rs 5 crore with bank guarantee. Kataria Carriers CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Kataria Carriers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kataria Carriers Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Kataria Carriers TL CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Kumar Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 32.5 Assigned Kumar Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 47.5 Assigned Kumar Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Man Industries India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 1100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ * Interchangeable with other fund-based and non-fund-based facilities Man Industries India Ltd External CRISIL BBB 3100 Downgraded Commercial from CRISIL Borrowings BBB+ Man Industries India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1000 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 61.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MSS India Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit (EPC)/ export bill discounting (within cash credit limit) to the extent of Rs 5.00 crore and with pre-shipment credit in foreign currency to the extent of Rs 5.00 crore MSS India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG## CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit (EPC)/ export bill discounting (within cash credit limit) to the extent of Rs 5.00 crore and with pre-shipment credit in foreign currency to the extent of Rs 5.00 crore MSS India Pvt Ltd TL@@ CRISIL A- 84.3 Reaffirmed @@ Interchangeable with FCNR(B) loan Mulchand Fiber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mulchand Fiber Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 89.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B Puducherry Cancer Trust TL CRISIL D 100 Assigned Punnami Hatcheries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 64.9 Assigned Loan Fac Punnami Hatcheries CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Punnami Hatcheries LT Loan CRISIL B 80.1 Assigned R.K. Steel Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 127.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating R.K. Steel Udyog Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 100 Downgraded Financing from CRISIL Scheme(e- DFS) BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Raj Poly Products Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Rajeev Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Rasiklal Sankalchand Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 750 Reaffirmed Rasiklal Sankalchand Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Reliable Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Reliable Udyog Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Fac Savita Polymers Ltd CC@ CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with export packing credit/export bills receivable/foreign bill discounting, and packing credit in foreign currency Savita Polymers Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A 77.4 Reaffirmed Credit^ ^Fully interchangeable with fund-based and non-fund-based limits Sri Vaibhava Lakshmi Enterprises Pvt LT Loan CRISIL C 92 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Vaibhava Lakshmi Enterprises Pvt Open CC CRISIL C 28 Reaffirmed Ltd Sulabh International Social Service Overdraft CRISIL AA- 650 Upgraded from Organisation CRISIL A+ Sulabh International Social Service Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 76.5 Upgraded from Organisation Loan Fac CRISIL A+ Sulabh International Social Service TL CRISIL AA- 266 Upgraded from Organisation CRISIL A+ Tara Pada Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Tara Pada Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 43.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Tata Power Co. Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA- 28000 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 3476.5 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 15075.5 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 47801.5 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 16050 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Perpetual NCD CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Subordinated NCDs CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed Uttranchal Pulp and Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Uttranchal Pulp and Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Viari Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Viari Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Vittal Cashew Industries CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Vittal Cashew Industries Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 20 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.