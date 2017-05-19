May 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 18, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajanta Soya Ltd BG^ CRISIL A3 20 Negative
Implications
^ One way fully changeable to LC limit
Ajanta Soya Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 100 Negative
Forward** Implications
** Notional forward contract exposure being Rs 300 crore based on documentary evidence method
Ajanta Soya Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 830 Negative
Implications
# including overdraft facility of Rs 4 crore
Alphamed Formulations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed
Antarctic Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 102.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Art N Glass Inc. BG CRISIL A3+ 17 Reaffirmed
Art N Glass Inc. LOC CRISIL A3+ 8 Reaffirmed
Aspinwall and Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 45 Reaffirmed
Bharat Foods Co-Operative Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed
Bharat Foods Co-Operative Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 1495 Reaffirmed
Bharat Foods Co-Operative Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 555 Assigned
Loan Fac
Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd BG*# CRISIL A1+(SO) 2500 Reaffirmed
*Guaranteed by Tata Power; #One-way interchangeability from bank guarantee to Letter of Credit
Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd Buyer`s Credit* CRISIL A1+(SO) 22500 Reaffirmed
*Guaranteed by Tata Power
De Annpurna Contracts India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Deviprasad Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed
ST NCD)
ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 12000 Reaffirmed
Protected Market A1+r
Linked Debentures
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed
ST NCD)
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed
Focus Edu-Care Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Focus Edumatics Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Discounting Bill
Purchase
Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative LOC & BG** CRISIL A1+ 72150 Reaffirmed
Ltd
** Rs 5394 crore is interchangeable with buyer's credit and short term loans
Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative Overdraft CRISIL A1+ 62000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 2600 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 64000 Assigned
Ltd
JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed
Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed
Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed
Kataria Carriers BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
Man Industries India Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A3+ 14950 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
** Includes sub-limits for buyer's credit
Man Industries India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 4750 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL A2
Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
MSS India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed
MSS India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A2+ 40 Reaffirmed
Savita Polymers Ltd BG* CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with letter of credit
Savita Polymers Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 6 Reaffirmed
Forward
Savita Polymers Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 410 Reaffirmed
Sulabh International Social Service BG CRISIL A1+ 7.5 Upgraded from
Organisation CRISIL A1
Tara Pada Modern Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4+ 6.7 Reaffirmed
The Tata Power Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 43700 Reaffirmed
The Tata Power Co. Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Viari Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned;
Exchange Suspension
Revoked
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajanta Soya Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 350 Negative
Implications
* One way changeable to letter of credit (LC) limit up to Rs 20 crore
Alphamed Formulations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 52 Reaffirmed
Alphamed Formulations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed
Antarctic Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Antarctic Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 67.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Art N Glass Inc. CC CRISIL BBB 115 Reaffirmed
Art N Glass Inc. Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB 105 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e- DFS)
Art N Glass Inc. Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 12 Reaffirmed
Credit
Art N Glass Inc. TL CRISIL BBB 42.9 Reaffirmed
Aspinwall and Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 115 Reaffirmed
Aspinwall and Co. Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 655 Reaffirmed
Credit
Aspinwall and Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed
Baijnath Scrap Centre CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 60 Assigned
Benlion Coir Industries CC CRISIL BB- 72.5 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
BFCL Terminal Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 300 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Bharat Foods Co-Operative Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Bharat Foods Co-Operative Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
C.L.Gulhati and Sons Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
C.L.Gulhati and Sons Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL C
Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 38642 Reaffirmed
Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA-(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed
loan*^
*Guaranteed by Tata Power; ^ One-way interchangeability from cash credit to letter of
credit/buyer's credit
De Annpurna Contracts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Deviprasad Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
ECL Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 20800 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 46477.8 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 25022.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac**
ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 12000 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 9300 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd LT Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 5000 Reaffirmed
Protected Market AAr
Linked Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 11900 Reaffirmed
Protected Equity AAr
Linked Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 350 Reaffirmed
Protected AAr
Commodity-Linked Debentures
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac**
**Interchangeable with short term bank facilities
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA 1050 Reaffirmed
Focus Edu-Care Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Focus Edu-Care Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 16 Reaffirmed
Focus Edu-Care Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Focus Edumatics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Focus Edumatics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed
Hablis Hotels Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Hablis Hotels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hindustan Autohouse Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hindustan Autohouse Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Idasa India Ltd. CC CRISIL B 79 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Idasa India Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 46 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative CC*`~ CRISIL AA 55000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
* Out of Rs 1350 crore of Indian Overseas Bank limit, Rs 200 crore and Rs 470 crore is earmarked
to DBS Bank Ltd and Royal Bank of Scotland respectively; ~ Out of Rs 50 crore of DBS Bank
Limited is interchangeable with buyer's credit and short term loans
Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative LT Loan CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 9250 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Jaika Vehicle Trade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 190 Reaffirmed
Jaika Vehicle Trade Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 82.5 Reaffirmed
Jaika Vehicle Trade Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 7.5 Reaffirmed
JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1185 Reaffirmed
Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 90 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable up to Rs 2.5 crore with export packing credit, fully interchangeable with bill
discounting, interchangeable up to Rs 5 crore with export bill discounting/negotiation.
Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd CC** CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed
** Fully interchangeable with packing credit, working capital demand loan, foreign bills
purchase/discounting/negotiation, post-shipment credit in foreign currency, buyer's credit, and
letter of credit; interchangeable up to Rs 5 crore with bank guarantee.
Kataria Carriers CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Kataria Carriers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kataria Carriers Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Kataria Carriers TL CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed
Kumar Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 32.5 Assigned
Kumar Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 47.5 Assigned
Kumar Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Man Industries India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 1100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
* Interchangeable with other fund-based and non-fund-based facilities
Man Industries India Ltd External CRISIL BBB 3100 Downgraded
Commercial from CRISIL
Borrowings BBB+
Man Industries India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1000 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB+
Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 61.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
MSS India Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit (EPC)/ export bill discounting (within cash credit
limit) to the extent of Rs 5.00 crore and with pre-shipment credit in foreign currency to the
extent of Rs 5.00 crore
MSS India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG## CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit (EPC)/ export bill discounting (within cash credit
limit) to the extent of Rs 5.00 crore and with pre-shipment credit in foreign currency to the
extent of Rs 5.00 crore
MSS India Pvt Ltd TL@@ CRISIL A- 84.3 Reaffirmed
@@ Interchangeable with FCNR(B) loan
Mulchand Fiber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Mulchand Fiber Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 89.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Puducherry Cancer Trust TL CRISIL D 100 Assigned
Punnami Hatcheries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 64.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Punnami Hatcheries CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Punnami Hatcheries LT Loan CRISIL B 80.1 Assigned
R.K. Steel Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 127.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
R.K. Steel Udyog Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 100 Downgraded
Financing from CRISIL
Scheme(e- DFS) BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Raj Poly Products Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rajeev Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rasiklal Sankalchand Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 750 Reaffirmed
Rasiklal Sankalchand Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Reliable Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Reliable Udyog Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed
Fac
Savita Polymers Ltd CC@ CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed
@Interchangeable with export packing credit/export bills receivable/foreign bill discounting,
and packing credit in foreign currency
Savita Polymers Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A 77.4 Reaffirmed
Credit^
^Fully interchangeable with fund-based and non-fund-based limits
Sri Vaibhava Lakshmi Enterprises Pvt LT Loan CRISIL C 92 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sri Vaibhava Lakshmi Enterprises Pvt Open CC CRISIL C 28 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sulabh International Social Service Overdraft CRISIL AA- 650 Upgraded from
Organisation CRISIL A+
Sulabh International Social Service Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 76.5 Upgraded from
Organisation Loan Fac CRISIL A+
Sulabh International Social Service TL CRISIL AA- 266 Upgraded from
Organisation CRISIL A+
Tara Pada Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Tara Pada Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 43.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
The Tata Power Co. Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA- 28000 Reaffirmed
The Tata Power Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 3476.5 Reaffirmed
The Tata Power Co. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 15075.5 Reaffirmed
The Tata Power Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 47801.5 Reaffirmed
The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 16050 Reaffirmed
The Tata Power Co. Ltd Perpetual NCD CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed
The Tata Power Co. Ltd Subordinated NCDs CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed
Uttranchal Pulp and Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Uttranchal Pulp and Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Viari Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Viari Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Vittal Cashew Industries CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 70 Assigned
Vittal Cashew Industries Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
