May 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 19, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AIA Engineering Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed ^Bank Guarantee is a sub-limit (of Rs.20 Crore) of the total limit Amartara Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports BG CRISIL A4 0.2 Reaffirmed Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Bhagat Aromatics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 9.7 Reaffirmed Bhagat Aromatics Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Bharat Chemical Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Forward Datamatics Global Services Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with overdraft to the extent of Rs 5 crore, import letter of credit to the extent of Rs 3 crore, and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 3 crore. Datamatics Global Services Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Datamatics Global Services Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd Proposed WC Fac* CRISIL A1 400 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ *Fully interchangeable with export bill purchase-discounting, letter of credit, buyer's credit, and packing credit Hardev Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A3* Issuer Not Cooperating *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Hardev Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3* Issuer Not Cooperating *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Just Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Jyoti Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1000 Reaffirmed New Line Exports BG CRISIL A4+ 0.3 Assigned PCP International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 650 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Platina Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Printwell International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Shiwalya Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A3 90 Assigned Ltd Shree Bharat International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 70 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A2 Shree Bharat International Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A2+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Shree Bharat International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Shubham Civil Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed CP) TAQA Neyveli Power Company Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with letter of credit Unique Concrete Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 42.5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Ltd FD Programme FAA+ - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AIA Engineering Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed loan* *Interchangeable with usance bill discounting, export packing credit, foreign bills discounting, and letter of credit Amartara Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Amartara Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 44.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amartara Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 3.8 Reaffirmed Amartara Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15.4 Reaffirmed Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports CC CRISIL B+ 37 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL B Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports Overdraft CRISIL B+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Annur Sriambal Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Annur Sriambal Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 34.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Annur Sriambal Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Arjun Pulp and Paper India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 226 Reaffirmed Bhagat Aromatics Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Bhagat Aromatics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Bhagat Aromatics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Chemical Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB+ 72.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Bharat Chemical CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Bhaskar Educational Society CC CRISIL BB- 7.9 Assigned Bhaskar Educational Society TL CRISIL BB- 42.1 Assigned Clara Swain Hospital J.V. TL CRISIL D 75 Assigned Devans Modern Breweries Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Devans Modern Breweries Ltd CC CRISIL D 450 Reaffirmed Devans Modern Breweries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 223 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Devans Modern Breweries Ltd TL CRISIL D 507 Reaffirmed Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 510 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with export bill purchase-discounting, letter of credit, buyer's credit, and packing credit Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd FCNR Loan CRISIL A- 326.7 Reaffirmed Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 35.3 Reaffirmed Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Globe Mobility Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Hardev Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with post-shipment credit of Rs 45 crore and LC limit of Rs 10 crore Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A+ 955 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with CC limits of Rs 25 crore Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 925 Reaffirmed Indo Baijin Chemicals Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A- 458 Assigned Indo Baijin Chemicals Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A- 978.5 Assigned Commercial Borrowings Indo Baijin Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 713.5 Assigned Jeevan Jyoti Health Care and Research Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 465 Downgraded Centre Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Just Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL B 92.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Jyoti Construction Drop Line CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Jyoti Construction LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Jyoti Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Kamakshi Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Kamakshi Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 2200 Reaffirmed Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 23412.8 Reaffirmed Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 3150 Reaffirmed Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 4240 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Keshav Madhav Agro Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Issuer Not Cooperating Keshav Madhav Agro Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Issuer Not Loan Fac Cooperating Keshav Madhav Agro Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 65 Issuer Not Cooperating Khetan Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Khetan Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 13.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Kripa Anand Rishi Cellular Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Kripa Anand Rishi Cellular Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Malganga Milk and Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating; Malganga Milk and Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating; Malganga Milk and Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating; Mantra Softech India Pvt Ltd CC@# CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned # Letter of Credit is sub limit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs. 3.00 Cr. @ Bank Guarantee is sub limit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs. 3.00 Cr. Mona Townships Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 350 Assigned Mulchand Phulchand Krishi Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed National Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 50 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) National Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 75 Assigned Loan Fac New Line Exports Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 5.7 Assigned Limits New Line Exports LT Loan CRISIL BB 6 Assigned New Line Exports Export Packing CRISIL BB 88 Assigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting NLC India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AAA 8000 Reaffirmed NLC India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 37410 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NLC India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 22000 Assigned Pawan Shree Food International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Pawan Shree Food International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 55 Assigned PCP International Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- PCP International Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 63.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- PCP International Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Platina Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Platina Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Plaza Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 12 Assigned Plaza Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 287 Assigned Plaza Wires Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1 Assigned Loan Fac Printwell International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 24 Reaffirmed Printwell International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 24.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Printwell International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 32 Reaffirmed Puja Industries CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Puja Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 48.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Puja Industries TL CRISIL B+ 5.2 Reaffirmed Purna Fisheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Purna Fisheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Rajendraguru Group TL CRISIL B- 240 Assigned Sai Lakshmi Milk Products CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Salasarlene Dress Fab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Salasarlene Dress Fab Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 26 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sant Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 104 Assigned Sant Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Shiv Snax Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shiv Snax Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Shiv Snax Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shiwalya Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 310 Assigned Ltd Shree Bharat International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 49.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Veerganapathi Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Shubham Civil Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sneh Quality Spices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sneh Quality Spices Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Ltd Tier II Bond Issue CRISIL AA 700 Withdrawal TAQA Neyveli Power Company Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Terai Ispat & Trading Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 300 Upgraded from CRISIL B Terai Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 280 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Trimurti Jewellers CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating TVC Electronics CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating TVC Electronics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating TVC Electronics Standby Line of CRISIL B 5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Unique Concrete Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vardhman Knit CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Vardhman Knit Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vastu Housing Finance Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Vastu Housing Finance Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 170 Reaffirmed Vastu Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1800 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vittal Agro Industries CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Vittal Agro Industries Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 36.5 Reaffirmed Credit Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 266 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)