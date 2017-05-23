May 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed Discounting Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Credit Ascent e-Digit Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Ascent e-Digit Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed B. Patel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 230 Reaffirmed Basant Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned Packing Credit Christy Apparels BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Reaffirmed Christy Apparels Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 37 Reaffirmed Divine Constructions BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Envirad Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed H. P. Zala BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Highway Engineering Consultant BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Assigned HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed Janki Dass Rice Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Jayachandran Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Negotiation Jayesh Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Juniper Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Lamina Foundries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 9.1 Reaffirmed Purchase Lamina Foundries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 54.7 Reaffirmed Lamina International Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 18.5 Reaffirmed Credit Lamina International Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Lamina Suspension Products Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 19 Reaffirmed Lamina Suspension Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 163.5 Reaffirmed M/s. L. G. Chaudhary BG CRISIL A4+ 235 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Magbro Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 14370 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Maruti Educational Trust Overdraft CRISIL A4 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Maruti Educational Trust Overdraft CRISIL A4 37.5 Downgraded (Issuer Not from CRISIL Cooperating) A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Mecwel Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 6 Reaffirmed Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A2 31.3 Reaffirmed Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 110.5 Reaffirmed Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A1+ 3000 Withdrawal Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd Overdraft^ CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Secunderabad Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Secunderabad Hotels Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3 97.5 Reaffirmed SESA International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 920 Reaffirmed Shiva Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Shiva Engineering Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Siddharth Industries BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Siddharth Industries LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Techno Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 59 Reaffirmed Credit Techno Exports Proposed Export CRISIL A4 21 Reaffirmed Packing Credit The Fabricators (India) BG CRISIL A4 42.5 Assigned Trinity Global - Alappuzha BG CRISIL A4 6 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Turakhia Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating V.S.Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Vijayawada Hospitalities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Vijayawada Hospitalities Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vinod H Patel BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Vrinda Nano Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Win-Medicare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2000 Rating Watch with Positive Implications Amrit Agencies (Indore) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Arihant Syncotex Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 145 Reaffirmed Credit Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 111 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ascent e-Digit Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ascent e-Digit Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 1.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- B. Patel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- B. Patel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Balajee Hitec Rolling Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 87.5 Reaffirmed Balajee Hitec Rolling Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 79.9 Reaffirmed Limits Basant Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 135 Assigned Loan Fac Basant Export Packing CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Credit Bhatia Wine Merchants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Bhatia Wine Merchants Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. Ltd External CRISIL AAA 2782.5 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL AA- Borrowings Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. Ltd TL* CRISIL AAA 13800 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- * to be withdrawn once these loans are repaid and no dues certificates regarding the same are received from the bankers Christy Apparels Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Christy Apparels CC CRISIL BB- 32.5 Reaffirmed Christy Apparels LT Loan CRISIL BB- 49.3 Reaffirmed Divine Constructions CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Envirad Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Gajra Differential Gears Ltd CC CRISIL C 101 Assigned H. P. Zala CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Highway Engineering Consultant Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 48 Assigned Highway Engineering Consultant Proposed BG CRISIL BB 238 Assigned Highway Engineering Consultant CC CRISIL BB 2 Assigned HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 480 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with book debt of Rs 16 crore, export packing credit of Rs 30 crore, export bill negotiation/export bill discounting of Rs 30 HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd Packing Credit In CRISIL A 80 Reaffirmed Foriegn Currency @$ @Interchangeable with standby letter of credit of Rs 6 crore $Fully interchangeable with post shipment credit in foreign currency, cash credit, working capital demand loan, letter of credit, import letter of credit, buyer's credit HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 778.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 431.1 Assigned Jaika Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jaika Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- Jaika Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jaika Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jaika Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- Jaika Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Janki Dass Rice Mills CC CRISIL BB 150 (Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jayachandran Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jayachandran Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 64 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jayachandran Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 97.7 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL B Jayachandran Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jayesh Distributors CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Jayesh Distributors Export Packing CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Jayesh Industries Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Jayesh Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 102.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Jayesh Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 34.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Jayesh Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Juniper Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Juniper Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Karnal Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Karnal Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Karnal Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Katyayni Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned KVR Autocars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed KVR Autocars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Fac KVR Cars CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed KVR Cars Overdraft CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Lamina Foundries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85.5 Reaffirmed Lamina Foundries Ltd Fund & NFBL CRISIL BB- 64.2 Reaffirmed Lamina Foundries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lamina Foundries Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 34.7 Reaffirmed Lamina Suspension Products Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 92 Reaffirmed Lamina Suspension Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LSR Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ LSR Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 125 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ M C Medical Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed M C Medical Services Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 82 Reaffirmed M C Medical Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M C Medical Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed M C Medical Services Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 82 Reaffirmed M C Medical Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s. L. G. Chaudhary CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Magbro Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CC CRISIL AA+ 19570 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 131647 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 40843 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Loan Fac Maruti Educational Trust TL CRISIL B 82.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Maruti Educational Trust TL CRISIL B 82.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mecwel Constructions CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mecwel Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 484.5 Reaffirmed Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 28.2 Reaffirmed Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 375 Withdrawal loan^ ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee/letter of credit Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 200 Reaffirmed Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 250 Reaffirmed Regin Agency CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Regin Agency Key CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Regin Exports CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Regin Exports Key CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Regin Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac RSL Distilleries (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B RSL Distilleries (P) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 733 Downgraded from CRISIL B Secunderabad Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 321.3 Reaffirmed Secunderabad Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SESA International Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 450 Reaffirmed SESA International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 555 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiva Engineering Works CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Shiva Engineering Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Aryalakshmi Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 400 Assigned Loan Fac Siddharth Industries CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Siddharth Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL BBB+ 1500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB *Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.30 crore. Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan** CRISIL BBB+ 750 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB **Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.20 crore. Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan*** CRISIL BBB+ 2500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB ***Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.51 crore. Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan# CRISIL BBB+ 1500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB #Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.30 crore. Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan## CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB ##Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.20 crore. Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 4500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 250 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB The Fabricators (India) CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Trinity Global - Alappuzha CC CRISIL B 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Turakhia Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ V.S.Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Vijayant Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Vijayant Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Vijayant Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Vijayawada Hospitalities Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 88.2 Reaffirmed Vijayawada Hospitalities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 9.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinod H Patel CC CRISIL B 42.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Vrinda Nano Technologies Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Vrinda Nano Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Warkem Biotech Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with book debt of Rs 2 crore, export packing credit of Rs 0.5 crore, export bill discounting of Rs 0.5 crore, letter of credit of Rs 2 crore, and buyers' credit of Rs 1.5 crore. Warkem Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 88 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Win-Medicare Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Win-Medicare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 813.5 Reaffirmed Win-Medicare Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 168.8 Reaffirmed Limits Win-Medicare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 102.7 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-May 23 May 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed Discounting Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Credit Ascent e-Digit Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Ascent e-Digit Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed B. Patel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 230 Reaffirmed Basant Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned Packing Credit Christy Apparels BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Reaffirmed Christy Apparels Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 37 Reaffirmed Divine Constructions BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Envirad Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed H. P. Zala BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Highway Engineering Consultant BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Assigned HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed Janki Dass Rice Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Jayachandran Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Negotiation Jayesh Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Juniper Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Lamina Foundries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 9.1 Reaffirmed Purchase Lamina Foundries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 54.7 Reaffirmed Lamina International Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 18.5 Reaffirmed Credit Lamina International Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Lamina Suspension Products Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 19 Reaffirmed Lamina Suspension Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 163.5 Reaffirmed M/s. L. G. Chaudhary BG CRISIL A4+ 235 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Magbro Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 14370 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Maruti Educational Trust Overdraft CRISIL A4 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Maruti Educational Trust Overdraft CRISIL A4 37.5 Downgraded (Issuer Not from CRISIL Cooperating) A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Mecwel Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 6 Reaffirmed Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A2 31.3 Reaffirmed Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 110.5 Reaffirmed Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A1+ 3000 Withdrawal Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd Overdraft^ CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Secunderabad Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Secunderabad Hotels Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3 97.5 Reaffirmed SESA International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 920 Reaffirmed Shiva Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Shiva Engineering Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Siddharth Industries BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Siddharth Industries LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Techno Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 59 Reaffirmed Credit Techno Exports Proposed Export CRISIL A4 21 Reaffirmed Packing Credit The Fabricators (India) BG CRISIL A4 42.5 Assigned Trinity Global - Alappuzha BG CRISIL A4 6 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Turakhia Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating V.S.Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Vijayawada Hospitalities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Vijayawada Hospitalities Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vinod H Patel BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Vrinda Nano Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Win-Medicare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2000 Rating Watch with Positive Implications Amrit Agencies (Indore) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Arihant Syncotex Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 145 Reaffirmed Credit Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 111 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ascent e-Digit Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ascent e-Digit Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 1.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- B. Patel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- B. Patel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Balajee Hitec Rolling Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 87.5 Reaffirmed Balajee Hitec Rolling Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 79.9 Reaffirmed Limits Basant Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 135 Assigned Loan Fac Basant Export Packing CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Credit Bhatia Wine Merchants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Bhatia Wine Merchants Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. Ltd External CRISIL AAA 2782.5 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL AA- Borrowings Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. Ltd TL* CRISIL AAA 13800 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- * to be withdrawn once these loans are repaid and no dues certificates regarding the same are received from the bankers Christy Apparels Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Christy Apparels CC CRISIL BB- 32.5 Reaffirmed Christy Apparels LT Loan CRISIL BB- 49.3 Reaffirmed Divine Constructions CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Envirad Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Gajra Differential Gears Ltd CC CRISIL C 101 Assigned H. P. Zala CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Highway Engineering Consultant Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 48 Assigned Highway Engineering Consultant Proposed BG CRISIL BB 238 Assigned Highway Engineering Consultant CC CRISIL BB 2 Assigned HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 480 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with book debt of Rs 16 crore, export packing credit of Rs 30 crore, export bill negotiation/export bill discounting of Rs 30 HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd Packing Credit In CRISIL A 80 Reaffirmed Foriegn Currency @$ @Interchangeable with standby letter of credit of Rs 6 crore $Fully interchangeable with post shipment credit in foreign currency, cash credit, working capital demand loan, letter of credit, import letter of credit, buyer's credit HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 778.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 431.1 Assigned Jaika Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jaika Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- Jaika Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jaika Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jaika Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- Jaika Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Janki Dass Rice Mills CC CRISIL BB 150 (Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jayachandran Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jayachandran Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 64 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jayachandran Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 97.7 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL B Jayachandran Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jayesh Distributors CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Jayesh Distributors Export Packing CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Jayesh Industries Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Jayesh Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 102.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Jayesh Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 34.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Jayesh Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Juniper Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Juniper Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Karnal Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Karnal Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Karnal Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Katyayni Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned KVR Autocars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed KVR Autocars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Fac KVR Cars CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed KVR Cars Overdraft CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Lamina Foundries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85.5 Reaffirmed Lamina Foundries Ltd Fund & NFBL CRISIL BB- 64.2 Reaffirmed Lamina Foundries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lamina Foundries Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 34.7 Reaffirmed Lamina Suspension Products Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 92 Reaffirmed Lamina Suspension Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LSR Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ LSR Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 125 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ M C Medical Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed M C Medical Services Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 82 Reaffirmed M C Medical Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M C Medical Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed M C Medical Services Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 82 Reaffirmed M C Medical Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s. L. G. Chaudhary CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Magbro Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CC CRISIL AA+ 19570 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 131647 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 40843 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Loan Fac Maruti Educational Trust TL CRISIL B 82.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Maruti Educational Trust TL CRISIL B 82.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mecwel Constructions CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mecwel Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 484.5 Reaffirmed Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 28.2 Reaffirmed Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 375 Withdrawal loan^ ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee/letter of credit Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 200 Reaffirmed Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 250 Reaffirmed Regin Agency CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Regin Agency Key CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Regin Exports CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Regin Exports Key CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Regin Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac RSL Distilleries (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B RSL Distilleries (P) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 733 Downgraded from CRISIL B Secunderabad Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 321.3 Reaffirmed Secunderabad Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SESA International Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 450 Reaffirmed SESA International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 555 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiva Engineering Works CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Shiva Engineering Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Aryalakshmi Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 400 Assigned Loan Fac Siddharth Industries CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Siddharth Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL BBB+ 1500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB *Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.30 crore. Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan** CRISIL BBB+ 750 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB **Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.20 crore. Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan*** CRISIL BBB+ 2500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB ***Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.51 crore. Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan# CRISIL BBB+ 1500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB #Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.30 crore. Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan## CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB ##Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.20 crore. Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 4500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 250 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB The Fabricators (India) CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Trinity Global - Alappuzha CC CRISIL B 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Turakhia Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ V.S.Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Vijayant Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Vijayant Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Vijayant Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Vijayawada Hospitalities Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 88.2 Reaffirmed Vijayawada Hospitalities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 9.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinod H Patel CC CRISIL B 42.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Vrinda Nano Technologies Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Vrinda Nano Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Warkem Biotech Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with book debt of Rs 2 crore, export packing credit of Rs 0.5 crore, export bill discounting of Rs 0.5 crore, letter of credit of Rs 2 crore, and buyers' credit of Rs 1.5 crore. Warkem Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 88 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Win-Medicare Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Win-Medicare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 813.5 Reaffirmed Win-Medicare Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 168.8 Reaffirmed Limits Win-Medicare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 102.7 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com) Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)