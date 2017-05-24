May 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 23, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amma Woods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed Arihant Printers BG CRISIL A4 2.2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Dilsukhbhai Ramanand Agarwal BG CRISIL A4 90 Assigned Eastern Treads Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Eastern Treads Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Eimco Elecon India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 170 Reaffirmed Eimco Elecon India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 260 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee Eimco Elecon India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 400000 Reaffirmed Ideal Movers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 77.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme@ CRISIL A1+ 120000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 8000 Crore; @Total short-term bank borrowings and borrowings under the rated short-term debt programme not to exceed Rs.12000 crore at any point J and B Engineering and Construction BG CRISIL A4 20 Reassigned Company Jampeswar Agro Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.7 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 JWL Cold Store Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Leena Electro Mechanical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 96.5 Reaffirmed Leena Electro Mechanical Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned Loan Fac Maa Joytara Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.7 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Manoj Mathew BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Palathra Constructions BG CRISIL A4 20 Reassigned Pir Panchal Construction Pvt Ltd (Joint BG CRISIL A4+ 365 Assigned; Venture) Suspension Revoked Rajasthan Powergen Transformer Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned San Engineering and Locomotive Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1 480 Reaffirmed San Engineering and Locomotive Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 75 Reaffirmed Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 3900 Watch Developing Veer Bundel Khand Press LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Viceroy Exports India Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Issuer Not Cooperating Vijex Vyapaar Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vijex Vyapaar Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating White House Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 270 Reaffirmed Purchase White House LOC & BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed White House Packing Credit CRISIL A2 110 Reaffirmed Wonder Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- IDBI Bank Ltd FD Programme FAA Downgraded from FAA+ Rating Watch with Negative Implications LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akash Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Amma Woods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 71 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Annapurna Udyog CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Annapurna Udyog CC-Stock CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Arihant Printers CC CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Arihant Printers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Arihant Printers TL CRISIL B 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ B.V.S. Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 290 Assigned Casa Grande Distripark Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 425 Assigned Casa Grande Distripark Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB- 320 Assigned Discounting Loan Casa Grande Distripark Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 255 Assigned Loan Fac CGD Mappedu Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned CGD Mappedu Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 65 Assigned Loan Fac Eastern Treads Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Eimco Elecon India Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed Eimco Elecon India Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 20 Reaffirmed Eimco Elecon India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 280 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Exult Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Exult Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 85 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Exult Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Guptas Gold House CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Guptas Gold House LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Assigned ICICI Prudential Money Market Fund ICICI Prudential CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Money Market Fund IDBI Bank Ltd Upper Tier-II CRISIL A 36362 Downgraded Bonds (Under Basel from CRISIL A+ II) Rating Watch with Negative Implications IDBI Bank Ltd Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL A 27088 Downgraded Bonds (Under Basel from CRISIL A+ II) Rating Watch with Negative Implications IDBI Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL A+ 20000 Downgraded (Under Basel III) from CRISIL AA- Rating Watch with Negative Implications IDBI Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL A+ 20000 Downgraded Bonds from CRISIL AA- Rating Watch with Negative Implications IDBI Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL A+ 30000 Downgraded (Under Basel III) from CRISIL AA- Rating Watch with Negative Implications IDBI Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL A+ 80000 Downgraded Bonds from CRISIL AA- Rating Watch with Negative Implications IDBI Bank Ltd Senior/Lower CRISIL A+ 50000 Downgraded Tier-II Bonds from CRISIL AA- Rating Watch with Negative Implications IDBI Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II CRISIL A+ 90416.8 Downgraded Bonds (Under Basel from CRISIL II) AA- Rating Watch with Negative Implications IDBI Bank Ltd Omni Bonds CRISIL A+ 154795 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Rating Watch with Negative Implications IDBI Bank Ltd Flexi Bonds CRISIL A+ 4659.6 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Rating Watch with Negative Implications IDBI Bank Ltd Tier-I Bond Issue CRISIL BBB+ 25000 Downgraded (Under Basel III) from CRISIL A- Rating Watch with Negative Implications IDBI Bank Ltd Tier-I Bond Issue CRISIL BBB+ 20000 Downgraded (Under Basel III) from CRISIL A- Rating Watch with Negative Implications Ideal Movers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ideal Movers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 131.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Ideal Movers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1610.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 400000 Assigned Programme Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 616840 Reaffirmed Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Bonds (Including CRISIL AAA 1342790 Reaffirmed Bonds and TL) J and B Engineering and Construction CC CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed Company J and B Engineering and Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Company Loan Fac Jampeswar Agro Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jampeswar Agro Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Jampeswar Agro Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 37.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jesus Fisheries Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned Fac Jesus Fisheries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.4 Assigned Loan Fac Jesus Fisheries Cash TL CRISIL B 63.6 Assigned Jesus Fisheries Drop Line CRISIL B 24.5 Assigned Overdraft Fac JWL Cold Store Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed JWL Cold Store Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BBB+ 17 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac JWL Cold Store Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 193 Reaffirmed Kanchan International CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Leena Electro Mechanical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Leena Electro Mechanical Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 62 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maa Joytara Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 44.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Maa Joytara Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 98.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Maa Joytara Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B 5.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Manoj Mathew CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Muthoot Microfin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 63 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Microfin Ltd TL CRISIL A- 4437 Assigned Muthoot Microfin Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Muthoot Microfin Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed Muthoot Microfin Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 700 Reaffirmed Muthoot Microfin Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 700 Reaffirmed Paittakulam Marbles CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Paittakulam Marbles LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Palathra Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Rajasthan Powergen Transformer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.5 Assigned Loan Fac Rajasthan Powergen Transformer Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 21.5 Assigned Rajasthan Powergen Transformer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 39 Assigned Ramrati Jagdish Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Roja Note Book Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Roja Note Book Company Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Sameera Hotels (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 260 Assigned San Engineering and Locomotive Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Shubham Polyspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 48 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shubham Polyspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Shubham Polyspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 63 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd BG CRISIL BB 7670 Watch Developing SMS Shivnath Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 2000 Reaffirmed Placed on Rating Watch with Positive Implications Sri Lakshmi Kamakshi Raw & Boiled Rice CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Mill Sri Lakshmi Kamakshi Raw & Boiled Rice LT Loan CRISIL B+ 18 Assigned Mill Veer Bundel Khand Press CC CRISIL B 47.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Veer Bundel Khand Press Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Velavan Hyper Market CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Velavan Stores CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Velavan Stores Jewellers CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Velavan Stores Jewellers LT Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned Viceroy Exports India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Viceroy Exports India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Vijex Vyapaar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 12 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating V-Trans India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 75 Reaffirmed White House LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed White House Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 182.5 Assigned Loan Fac Wonder Construction Overdraft CRISIL BB 90 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)