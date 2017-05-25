May 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 24, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Pradesh Granite (Midwest) Pvt LtdForeign Bill CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Negotiation Andhra Pradesh Granite (Midwest) Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3 25 Assigned Apollo Tyres Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 5470 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee/letter of undertaking or acceptances for buyer's credit/packing credit Apollo Tyres Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed Aryan Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 759 Reaffirmed Avvas Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10.2 Reaffirmed Baba Technocrats And Manufacturers Pvt BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Bikaner Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Cadiz Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Dayal Fertilizers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Dayal Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Jindal Agro Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 370 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 29850 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Kumarpur Agro Poultries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 40.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing BG CRISIL A2+ 3 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Purchase Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing LOC CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd M.D Printing and Packaging Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 15 Reassigned Madan Trading Co Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Maity Poultries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.6 Reaffirmed Marya Frozen Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Assigned Forward Marya Frozen Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 31.2 Assigned Marya Frozen Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Purchase Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed Moreish Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.7 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Om Parkash Surinder Mohan BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Par Techno-Heat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Par Techno-Heat Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed R L Aviation Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 51 Reaffirmed R. Tamilarasan BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.8 Reaffirmed Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 17.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sapphire Papers Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed SMC Power Generation Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 237.5 Assigned SMC Power Generation Ltd BG CRISIL A3 37.5 Assigned Solace Engineers (Mktg.) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Starcare Hospital Kozhikode Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Starcare Hospital Kozhikode Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Varuna Integrated Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Varuna Integrated Logistics Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A2 5.5 Reaffirmed Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Walter Pack Automotive Products India BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Pvt Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing FD FA 160 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al Sumama Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Al Sumama Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anandeshwar Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 48.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Anandeshwar Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 57.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Andhra Pradesh Granite (Midwest) Pvt LtdWC TL CRISIL BBB- 33.6 Assigned Andhra Pradesh Granite (Midwest) Pvt LtdWC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 2.3 Assigned Andhra Pradesh Granite (Midwest) Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BBB- 84.1 Assigned Andhra Pradesh Granite (Midwest) Pvt LtdExport Packing CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Credit Apollo Tyres Ltd CC** CRISIL AA+ 9490 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with working capital demand loan/foreign currency non-repatriable(B)/buyer's credit/overdraft/foreign bill discounting/export bill receivables Apollo Tyres Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Apollo Tyres Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 1790 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Apollo Tyres Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 4500 Assigned Apollo Tyres Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Apollo Tyres Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 3250 Reaffirmed Apollo Tyres Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Aryan Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Aryan Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 91 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Avvas Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Avvas Infotech Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B 31.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Avvas Infotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Avvas Infotech Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 218 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Baba Technocrats And Manufacturers Pvt CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhomia Buttons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Bhomia Buttons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Bikaner Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Biloree Cast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Biloree Cast India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Biloree Cast India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Cadiz Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Casa Grande Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 2250 Reaffirmed Dayal Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 180 Reaffirmed Dayal Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dayal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Dayal Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Dayal Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Dayal Seeds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Dillip Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Guru Kirpa Agro Industries - Firozpur CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Guru Kirpa Agro Industries - Firozpur TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Jaishriram Sugar and Agro Products Ltd CC CRISIL B- 33.5 Upgraded from CRISIL C Jaishriram Sugar and Agro Products Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 8.2 Upgraded from CRISIL C Jaishriram Sugar and Agro Products Ltd TL CRISIL B- 77.4 Upgraded from CRISIL C Jaishriram Sugar and Agro Products Ltd Sugar Pledge CC CRISIL B- 291.5 Upgraded from CRISIL C Jindal Agro Mills Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL B 85 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ ^Includes Interchangeability upto Rs.2 Crore from Cash credit facility to Letter of Credit facility Jindal Agro Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Kamman Corporation Line of Credit CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Kamman Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 38500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 2710 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 28790 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 15000 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 154895 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7911 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty-Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 3291 Reaffirmed Debentures AAAr Kumarpur Agro Poultries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 26.4 Reaffirmed Kumarpur Agro Poultries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 33.2 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 103.8 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Laminex CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Laminex Cash TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed M.D Printing and Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 75 Upgraded from CRISIL D Madan Trading Co Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Discounting Madan Trading Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Maity Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 36.7 Reaffirmed Maity Poultries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 81.7 Reaffirmed Marya Frozen Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Marya Frozen Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Credit Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Maya Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Maya Ventures Pvt Ltd Project Loan CRISIL B- 262 Downgraded from CRISIL B Medplus Health Services Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Moreish Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Moreish Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 79.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Moreish Foods Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Om Parkash Surinder Mohan CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Om Parkash Surinder Mohan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Par Techno-Heat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Par Techno-Heat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 19.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Par Techno-Heat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Parshotam Lal & Co. CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Parshotam Lal & Co. TL CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Planet Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2.9 Assigned Loan Fac Planet Automotive Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Fac Planet Automotive Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B- 214.6 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Planet Automotive Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B- 42.5 Assigned Overdraft Fac Planet Automotive Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Planet Automotive Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B- 30 Assigned PMA Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed PMA Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 18 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PMA Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 192 Reaffirmed Premier Industrial Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 350 Assigned Premier Industrial Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac R L Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 49 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac R L Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed R. Tamilarasan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac R. Tamilarasan CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 49.6 Reaffirmed Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed Sapphire Papers Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 72.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sapphire Papers Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 9.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Sapphire Papers Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 134.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sar Transport Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Shree Krishna Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Krishna Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 545 Reaffirmed SMC Power Generation Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1045 Assigned SMC Power Generation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 800 Assigned Solace Engineers (Mktg.) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Starcare Hospital Kozhikode Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Starcare Hospital Kozhikode Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 220 Reaffirmed Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 400 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB+ Tyche Diecast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Tyche Diecast Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Credit Upal Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Loan Fac Upal Developers Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 850 Assigned Upal Developers Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Fac Varuna Integrated Logistics Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+ 395 Reaffirmed Varuna Integrated Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 389.5 Reaffirmed Vijay Automobiles CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 260 Reaffirmed Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vijayalakshmi Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Vijayalakshmi Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac Walter Pack Automotive Products India TL CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Pvt Ltd Walter Pack Automotive Products India CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Window Techs India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Window Techs India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.