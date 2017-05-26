May 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 25, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A D Electro Steel Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed A D Electro Steel Co Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Credit ACT Infraport Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Alfa Laval India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 100 Assigned Alfa Laval India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2695.5 Reaffirmed Ambabhavani Fab Engineering Works LLP BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Avadh Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed **Sublimit of Rs. 0.50 crore - Bank Guarantee Bhagwati Fats and Edible Oils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 800 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating DCM Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 132.5 Reaffirmed Fiotex Cotspin Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 66 Assigned Golf Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Hy Link Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 125 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jai Prakash and Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Jai Prakash and Sons Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Jayant Printery LLP BG CRISIL A4 25.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating K. Koteswara Reddy BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ludhiana Steel Rolling Mills Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed under LOC M.P. Agro Nutri Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 105 Assigned M/s. A. C. Shaikh Contractor BG CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Maithri Drugs Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned Maithri Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned Malbros International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Malbros International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 4 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 10.2 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A4 Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 200 Upgraded from Foreign Currency CRISIL A4 Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 415 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Mehta Tubes Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mehta Tubes Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from under LOC CRISIL A4+ MSN Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 200 Assigned MSN Organics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 30 Assigned MSN Pharmachem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 75 Assigned MVPR Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating MVPR Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating MVPR Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating NHS Industries Overdraft CRISIL A4 25 Assigned P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 331.2 Reaffirmed Poct Services Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3 92.5 Assigned Poct Services Overdraft CRISIL A3 27.5 Assigned Poct Services BG CRISIL A3 90 Assigned Pyro Telecom Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned R.J. Chatha Rice Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Salem Automech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Salem Automech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Rajalakshmi Saw Mill - Tirunelveli Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Sterling Cast and Forge Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Stone Wonders India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Stone Wonders India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Credit Stone Wonders India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Sunag Engineering Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Super Gold Suitings Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ Valuepoint Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 180 Reaffirmed Credit Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Negotiation Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 22 Reaffirmed Purchase Windsor Refractories Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Windsor Refractories Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Windsor Refractories Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Windsor Refractories Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 17 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A D Electro Steel Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed A D Electro Steel Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ACT Infraport Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- ACT Infraport Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- *Includes Rs 2 crore fully interchangeable with bank guarantee ACT Infraport Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 440 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Agrawal Soya Extracts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Agrawal Soya Extracts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Alfa Laval India Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 277.1 Reaffirmed Alliance Dental Care Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Alliance Dental Care Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 175 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alliance Dental Care Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 225 Reaffirmed Ambabhavani Fab Engineering Works LLP CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Angel Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Angel Papers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 60 Assigned Ashwin Traders - Navi Mumbai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Ashwin Traders - Navi Mumbai Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Ashwin Traders - Navi Mumbai CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Avadh Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Avadh Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 4.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B B.N.M. Hi- Tech Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned; Suspension Revoked B.N.M. Hi- Tech Agro Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned; Suspension Revoked B.N.M. Hi- Tech Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Bajpai Refrigeration and Bakers Company CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Bajpai Refrigeration and Bakers Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajpai Refrigeration and Bakers Company TL CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Basant Betons CC CRISIL B 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Basant Betons LT Loan CRISIL B 116.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Basant Betons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 143.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Beena Steels Overdraft CRISIL B 21 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Beena Steels Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 29 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Bhagwati Fats and Edible Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Bhagwati Fats and Edible Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 287 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Bhagwati Fats and Edible Oils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Bhaskara Logistics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 29 Assigned Loan Fac Bhaskara Logistics CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Bhaskara Logistics Cash TL CRISIL BB 56 Assigned Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Sun Life CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Savings Fund Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Sun Life CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Income Plus Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Sun Life ST CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Sun Life CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Treasury Optimizer Plan Ciscons Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ciscons Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 27.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ciscons Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 132.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Ciscons Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating DCM Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 750 Reaffirmed DCM Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1360 Reaffirmed DCM Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 355.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DCM Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1160.8 Assigned DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 472.4 Reaffirmed Durga Hardware And Mill Store CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Durga Hardware And Mill Store Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fiotex Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 1089 Assigned Fiotex Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 225 Assigned G. N. Pet CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed G. N. Pet Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 13.7 Reaffirmed G. N. Pet Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G. N. Pet TL CRISIL D 35.5 Reaffirmed G. N. Pet WC TL CRISIL D 25.6 Reaffirmed Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 11.4 Reaffirmed Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 24.2 Reaffirmed Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 27 Reaffirmed Ginger Properties Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Global Health Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL A+ 5000 Reaffirmed *Rs.110 crore interchangeable with letter of credit/buyer's credit Golf Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Harsha Liners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Harsha Liners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 39.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Harsha Liners Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Hy Link Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Hy Link Overseas Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Indian Spices - Navi Mumbai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Indian Spices - Navi Mumbai Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Indian Spices - Navi Mumbai CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Jai Prakash and Sons CC CRISIL BB+ 15.5 Reaffirmed Jai Prakash and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jai Prakash and Sons TL CRISIL BB+ 2 Assigned Jayant Printery LLP CC CRISIL B 52.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ K. Koteswara Reddy Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 40 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating KMB Granite Quarriers CC CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kumar Infratrade Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 110 Assigned Kun United Car Trax Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Kun United Car Trax Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Kun United Car Trax Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 415 Assigned Fac Ludhiana Steel Rolling Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- M.P. Agro Nutri Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Assigned M/s. A. C. Shaikh Contractor CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed M/s. A. C. Shaikh Contractor TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed Fund- CRISIL BB+ 45 Upgraded from Based Bk Limits CRISIL BB Maithri Drugs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 70 Assigned Maithri Drugs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Maithri Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Maithri Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Loan Fac Maithri Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Assigned Malbros International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 330 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Malbros International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 151.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Malbros International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 203.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 24.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 243.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Medanta Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 5000 Reaffirmed Mehta Tubes Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 385 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Mehta Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 365 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mehta Tubes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 75 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Mehta Tubes Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ MSN Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 1000 Assigned MSN Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 200 Assigned Loan Fac MSN Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 3000 Assigned MSN Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned MSN Life Sciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1830 Assigned MSN Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 120 Assigned MSN Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Assigned MSN Pharmachem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 510 Assigned MVPR Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB MVPR Infrastructure Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB NHS Industries TL CRISIL B- 84 Assigned P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 23.8 Reaffirmed Parijat Oil and Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Parijat Oil and Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned PAS Trading House CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed PAS Trading House LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Poct Services Proposed Fund- CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Based Bk Limits Poct Services CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Poct Services Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Pyro Telecom Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned Loan Fac Pyro Telecom Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Pyro Telecom Solutions Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned R. R. Developers Drop Line CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac R.J. Chatha Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed R.J. Chatha Rice Mills Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Fac Richa Particle Board Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Richa Particle Board Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 23.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- S.J. Exports Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 195 Reaffirmed S.J. Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sai Udyog CC CRISIL BB 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sai Udyog TL CRISIL BB 52.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Salem Automech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 23 Reaffirmed Salem Automech India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Salem Automech India Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 42 Reaffirmed Salem Automech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sankalp Venture LLP LT Loan CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Saras Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Assigned Shiv Cottex - Kadi CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Shiv Cottex - Kadi LT Loan CRISIL B+ 18 Reaffirmed Shiv Cottex - Kadi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sky Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Sky Wheels Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e- DFS) Sri Rajalakshmi Saw Mill - Tirunelveli CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Sterling Cast and Forge LT Loan CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned Sterling Cast and Forge CC CRISIL BB- 10.5 Assigned Sterling Cast and Forge Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Purchase Stone Wonders India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 47.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 67.7 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 253.9 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1022.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 435.6 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd CC CRISIL B- 158.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 157.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 54.3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 79.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Sunrise Industries CC@ CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed @Includes sublimit of Bank Guarantee of Rs.1.0 crore Sunrise Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Super Gold Suitings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Super Gold Suitings Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 95 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Super Gold Suitings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 490 Upgraded from CRISIL BB The Satya Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BBB 250 Assigned U. S. Metal Products CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB U. S. Metal Products LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 17 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vardhman Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 746.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vardhman Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 520.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vardhman Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 63.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Vasavi Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Vasavi Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Valuepoint Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Valuepoint Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 23.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4+ Valuepoint Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 6.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vardhman Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 470 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 10.4 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)