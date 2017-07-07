CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 7

Jul 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aashiana Rolling Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Advance Die Cast BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Amoda Iron and Steel Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.4 Assigned Amoda Iron and Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 36.3 Assigned Approcopp Engineering Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 1.6 Reaffirmed Forward Approcopp Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Arrow Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 67.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bhagwati Power and Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Borkar Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 308 Reaffirmed Borkar Packaging Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Calico Impex LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Daga Global Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Daga Global Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Daga Global Chemicals Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Daga Global Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 675 Reaffirmed Diaexports Corporation Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Diaexports Corporation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DSP Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Krans Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 144.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Laxcon Steels Ltd Inland/Import LOC@ CRISIL A3+ 640 Reaffirmed @Inland / Import letter of credit is interchangeable with Buyers Credit to the extent of Rs 64.00 crore. Laxcon Steels Ltd Letter Of CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Guarantee# # Letter of guarantee is interchangeable with buyers credit to the extent of Rs 6.00 crore. M.S Menthol Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed MPIL Steel Structures Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed MPIL Steel Structures Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed MPIL Steel Structures Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pearl Infotech BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned PK Thungan Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Prestigious Scors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Rachna Plasticizers BG CRISIL A3+ 4 Reaffirmed Rachna Plasticizers Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed S. S. Engineers BG CRISIL A3 540 Assigned Sahney Commutators Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 44 Reaffirmed Satya Surya Aluminium Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shanti Structure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed Sharmili Spices Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Purchase Sharmili Spices Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Tega Industries Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2 665.8 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee & Buyers Credit. Titan Co. Ltd Proposed LOC** CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with standby letter of credit and bank guarantees Universal Cartons Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aashiana Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 215 Reaffirmed Aashiana Rolling Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Aashiana Rolling Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Advance Die Cast CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Advance Die Cast Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Advance Die Cast TL CRISIL BB- 85.7 Reaffirmed Amoda Iron and Steel Ltd Open CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Amoda Iron and Steel Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 27.9 Assigned Approcopp Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Arrow Cables Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Arrow Cables Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Assam Bengal Navigation Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 63 Reaffirmed AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Bhagwati Power and Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bhagwati Power and Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 39.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Bhagwati Power and Steel Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 175.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bhagwati Power and Steel Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Borkar Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 520 Reaffirmed Borkar Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 252 Reaffirmed Borkar Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 58.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A 230 Reaffirmed Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 1480 Reaffirmed Calico Impex Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Credit Calico Impex Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Purchase Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Daga Global Chemicals Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 260 Reaffirmed Daga Global Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 23 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deron Properties Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Reaffirmed Deron Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 500 Reaffirmed Deron Properties Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 175 Reaffirmed DSP Infratech Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Fac DSP Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 92 Assigned Loan Fac Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Excel Engineers and Consultants Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hampi Expressways Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 10630 Reaffirmed Jain Coal Services CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Jain Coal Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jayanth Industries CC CRISIL B+ 63.3 Reaffirmed Jayanth Industries Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 6.7 Reaffirmed Credit KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft# CRISIL AA 993.8 Reaffirmed KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1506.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA 21500 Reaffirmed Kongunadu Educational Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 253 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kongunadu Educational Charitable Trust Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 107 Reaffirmed Krans Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kundan Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Kundan Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 270 Reaffirmed Fac Kundan Cars Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL BB 47 Reaffirmed Property Kundan Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 23 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laxcon Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1200 Reaffirmed Laxcon Steels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 148.5 Reaffirmed Laxcon Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M.S Menthol Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Discounting M.S Menthol Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed MPIL Steel Structures Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed MPIL Steel Structures Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed MPIL Steel Structures Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed MPIL Steel Structures Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Credit NRI Educational Society - Guntur Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 165 Reaffirmed Fac Pearl Infotech CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned PK Thungan Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Pooja Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Pooja Sponge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Pooja Sponge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Prestigious Scors Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Fac Rachna Plasticizers CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Rachna Plasticizers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rama Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Rani International Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed S. S. Engineers CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Sadha Exports CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sahney Commutators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed Sahney Commutators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 46 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sancheti Cotex CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Sancheti Cotex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sancheti Cotex TL CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Satya Surya Aluminium Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 255 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shanti Structure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Shanti Structure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sheetal Agrofood Park Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Loan Fac Sheetal Agrofood Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Assigned SR Construction And Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac SR Construction And Developers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned SR Construction And Developers Overdraft CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned SRM Transports India Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed SRM Transports India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 225 Reaffirmed Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 420 Reaffirmed Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swastik Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Tega Industries (Sez) Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with non-fund-based bank facilities Tega Industries (Sez) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 330 Reaffirmed Tega Industries Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 1020 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with Export Packing Credit, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Post Shipment in Foreign Currency, Working Capital Demand Loan & Bill Discounting, Letter of credit, Bank guarantee, and Buyer's credit. Titan Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA+ 9000 Reaffirmed *One way interchangeability to Import letter of credit, foreign letters of credit and Standby letters of credit to the extent of sanctioned limit. Universal Cartons Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Vastu Housing Finance Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Vastu Housing Finance Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 620 Reaffirmed Vastu Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1340 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)