CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 10

Jul 10 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 7 & 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ABC Bearings Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Action Financial Services India Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Akas Medical BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Akas Medical LOC CRISIL A4 10.8 Reaffirmed APS Hydro Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 26150 Reaffirmed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 31700 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Associated Soapstone Distributing Co BG CRISIL A2+ 251.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Associated Soapstone Distributing Co LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 48.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Austin Engineering Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Avon Cycles Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed Avon Cycles Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Avon Cycles Ltd Export Performance CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Guarantee Avon Cycles Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Avon Cycles Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A1+ 280 Reaffirmed Avon Cycles Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A1+ 150 Assigned Discounting Bioxera Pharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Bioxera Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Chennai Gate Rice Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reassigned Christy Friedgram Industry BG CRISIL A3 1000 Reaffirmed CHW Forge Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 142 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Daawat Foods Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed Daawat Foods Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Daga Power Systems and Engineers Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Daga Power Systems and Engineers Pvt LtdBill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed under LOC Daga Power Systems and Engineers Pvt LtdInland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Dipesh Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Evergreen Publications India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Evergreen Publications India Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3 292.5 Reaffirmed G G Continental Trades Pvt Ltd ST Rating CRISIL A4 0 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating G G Oils and Fats Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 240 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating G K Continental Trades Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating G K Exim Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 340 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating G.K. Protiens Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 190 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Golden Shelters Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Guranditta Mal Tilak Raj Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 370 Reaffirmed Credit Gurdas Exports Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 840 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Hanumat Wires Udyog Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Herald Publications Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Herald Publications Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Indo Unique Trading Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 155 Reaffirmed Credit J J Exports Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jai Jagdish Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 950 Reaffirmed K Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kalsi Alloys Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 29850 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Krishna Stone-Tech Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 92 Reaffirmed Credit Krishna Stone-Tech Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Krishna Stone-Tech Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 92 Reaffirmed Credit Krishna Stone-Tech Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Kunal Exports and Infrastructure Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 440 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kush Synthetics Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Lakshmi Transformers and Electricals BG CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Transformers and Electricals LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Laxmi Agni Components and Forgings Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed Ltd LT Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed LT Foods Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 640 Reaffirmed Marsons Electrical Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Nature Bio-Foods Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Neeharika Oils Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Nova Publications BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Nowrangroy Agro Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20.8 Reaffirmed Nuberg Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 800 Reaffirmed Nuberg Engineering Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed O2 Spa Salon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating ONGC Videsh Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 13500 Reaffirmed ONGC Videsh Ltd Non-FBL* CRISIL A1+ 1945.5 Reaffirmed Padmavathi Hospitality & Facilities BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Management Service Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 390 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pokarna Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 140 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pokarna Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 130 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pradeep Transcore Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Pradeep Transcore Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Prime Urban Development India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 # R C Plasto Tanks and Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Raghunath Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 35 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A4+ Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rajkamal Textiles BG CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Real Ispat and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Real Ispat and Power Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 7 Reaffirmed Fac Real Ispat and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Regenix Drugs Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Sachdeva Steel Products (Ship Breakers) LOC CRISIL A4+ 420 Reaffirmed LLP Sahakar Global Ltd BG*#$^ CRISIL A2 1072.8 Reaffirmed * Includes sub-limit of Rs.5 crore as Overdraft/ Short Term Loan. # Includes sub-limit of Rs.25 crore as Short Term Loan and Demand Loan $ Includes sub-limit of Rs.15 crore as Short Term Loan. ^ Includes sub-limit of Rs.10 crore as Short Term Loan. Salasar Foods Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 760 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Salzer Magnet Wires Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Salzer Magnet Wires Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Notice of Withdrawal Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 95 Notice of Withdrawal Sarat Chatterjee & Co. (Visakhapatnam) BG CRISIL A1 965 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 210 Reaffirmed Shamli Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Shamli Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Shape Machine Tools Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Shape Machine Tools Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Sharma Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd Inland CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Sharma Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Shivalay Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 310 Reaffirmed Shiv-Parvati Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shree Krishna Enterprises- Bathinda Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 295 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sneha Farms Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 55 Reassigned Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 235 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ SSD Overseas Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 295 Downgraded From CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 27.5 Reaffirmed SSP Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 380 Reaffirmed SSP Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 12 Reaffirmed Forward SSP Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Suvarnabhoomi Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A1 27391.7 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 5000 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Tata Teleservices Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1 37570 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ # Including buyer's credit/supplier's credit limit of USD 18 million.(approx Rs.116.35 Crore) Tata Teleservices Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 5000 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ TGS Minmet Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed TGS Minmet Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed U.K.Textiles Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed U.K.Textiles Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Unique Chemoplant Equipments BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ved Parkash and Sons BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Veer Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A3 200 Assigned Credit Veera Techno Trec Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 135 Reaffirmed Velvet Resorts Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Vihaan Networks Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Vihaan Networks Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 1300 Reaffirmed Vinayak Agro Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 180 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Vishnushiva Infrastructures Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ VVC Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt LOC CRISIL A2 100 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A3+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd FD FD 20 Downgraded from CRISIL FB LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakash Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Aakash Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Aakash Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 133.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ ABC Bearings Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee limit to the extent of Rs.5 crore ABC Bearings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 255.8 Reaffirmed ABC Bearings Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee limit ABC Bearings Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 594.2 Reaffirmed Accord Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 60 Reaffirmed Akas Medical CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Akas Medical LT Loan CRISIL B+ 28.2 Reaffirmed Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 710.1 Reaffirmed Credit Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 1155.9 Reaffirmed Credit Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 34 Reaffirmed Loan Fac APS Hydro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Arrow Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Arrow Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 147 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arrow Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 38 Reaffirmed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 4850 Reaffirmed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 360 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Associated Soapstone Distributing Co CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Associated Soapstone Distributing Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 80.35 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Associated Soapstone Distributing Co TL CRISIL A- 227.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Austin Engineering Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 139 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Austin Engineering Co. Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB+ 16 Downgraded Gold Card from CRISIL BBB- Austin Engineering Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Avatar Solar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 240 Assigned Avon Cycles Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 540 Reaffirmed Avon Cycles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 180 Reaffirmed Avon Cycles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhartia Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Bhartia Distributors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Bioxera Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bioxera Pharma Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bioxera Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Borse Brothers Engineers & Contractors BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4 Borse Brothers Engineers & Contractors CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B- Borse Brothers Engineers & Contractors Project Loan CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B- Borse Brothers Engineers & Contractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 72 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Borse Brothers Engineers & Contractors TL CRISIL D 18 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B- Candy Spirits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Chennai Gate Rice Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Chennai Gate Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 35.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Chennai Gate Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 23.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Chennai Gate Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Chennai Gate Rice Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 80.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Christy Friedgram Industry CC CRISIL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Chugh Industries Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Chugh Industries CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Chugh Industries TL CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned CHW Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Downgraded from CRISIL A CHW Forge Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A- 558 Downgraded Commercial from CRISIL A Borrowings CHW Forge Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A CHW Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A CHW Forge Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A Corum Hospitality CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Corum Hospitality Corporate Mortgage CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Loan Daawat Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 550 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Daawat Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1220 Reaffirmed Daawat Foods Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 3250 Reaffirmed Daga Power Systems and Engineers Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Dendi Agro Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Dendi Agro Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 79.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Dipesh Engineering Works CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd CC CRISIL D 540 Downgraded from CRISIL B Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd Fund & NFBL CRISIL D 750 Downgraded from CRISIL B Dolphin Offshore Shipping Ltd CC CRISIL C 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B Dolphin Offshore Shipping Ltd Fund & NFBL CRISIL C 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B Dolphin Offshore Shipping Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 70 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Electra Accumulators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Electra Accumulators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Eugen Laboratries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 390 Assigned Loan Fac Evergreen Publications India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 186.3 Reaffirmed Evergreen Publications India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Evergreen Publications India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 13.1 Reaffirmed Fair Deal Food Ventures Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed G G Continental Trades Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL B+ 0 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating G G Oils and Fats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating G K Continental Trades Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating G K Exim CC CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating G.K. Protiens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 124.8 Reaffirmed Geena Garments Export Packing CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Credit Geena Garments LT Loan CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Golden Shelters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed Grand Motors Sales and Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Grand Motors Sales and Services Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Fac Guranditta Mal Tilak Raj CC CRISIL BB 62.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Guranditta Mal Tilak Raj Proposed TL CRISIL BB 3.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Guranditta Mal Tilak Raj TL CRISIL BB 3.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Gurdas Exports CC CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating GVR Khandaphod Bijwad Road Project Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd GVR RMN Hubli Lakshmeshwar Road Project LT Loan CRISIL D 1600 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB- Hanumat Wires Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 23.5 Reaffirmed Hanumat Wires Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hanumat Wires Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Herald Publications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Herald Publications Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 64.5 Reaffirmed HI Blue Interiors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B HI Blue Interiors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Hi-Can Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned Hi-Can Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned Icon Power Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Icon Power Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed J J Exports CC CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Jai Jagdish Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed Jai Jagdish Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 19 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K G Export CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating K G Export Foreign LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating K Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ K Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 168.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Kalsi Alloys CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Kalsi Alloys TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Kamal Auto Industries CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Kamal Auto Industries Standby LOC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Kamal Auto Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Kamal Auto Industries Inventory Funding CRISIL B 15 Assigned Fac Kaveri Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Kaveri Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Kaveri Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 38500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 2710 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 28790 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishna Stone-Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Krishna Stone-Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Kuantum Papers Ltd BG - 75 Withdrawal Kuantum Papers Ltd CC - 350 Withdrawal Kuantum Papers Ltd Corporate Loan - 450 Withdrawal Kuantum Papers Ltd LOC - 407.5 Withdrawal Kuantum Papers Ltd Rupee TL - 283.4 Withdrawal Kuantum Papers Ltd TL - 297 Withdrawal Kunal Exports and Infrastructure CC CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Kush Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Kush Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 225 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Lakshmi Steel Rolling Mills - Mandi CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Gobindgarh Lakshmi Transformers and Electricals CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Laxmi Agni Components and Forgings Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 190 Assigned Ltd Libra Hyundai CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Libra Hyundai Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed Libra Hyundai LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Libra Hyundai Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed LT Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 277.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LT Foods Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 650 Reaffirmed LT Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed LT Foods Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 9427.5 Reaffirmed Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 134.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries Sugar Pledge CC CRISIL BB+ 295 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 12 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahalekshmi Silks TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Mahalekshmi Silks CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Mahalekshmi Silks Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Loan Fac Mahavir Global Inc Bill Discounting CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Mahavir Global Inc CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Mahavir Global Inc Export Packing CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Credit Mahavir Global Inc LT Loan CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Mandeep International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Marsons Electrical Industries CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Muthu Gold Housie CC CRISIL BB 252 Reaffirmed Muthu Gold Housie LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Nature Bio-Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nature Bio-Foods Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 1070 Reaffirmed Nayan Constructions LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Nayan Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Loan Fac Neeharika Oils CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 1700 Reaffirmed Credit Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Credit Nova Publications CC CRISIL BBB- 405.9 Reaffirmed Nova Publications Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 56.1 Reaffirmed Nova Publications TL CRISIL BBB- 11 Reaffirmed Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 16.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 108.5 Reaffirmed Nowrangroy Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Nuberg Engineering Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Sublimit of Foreign Bill Discounting are Cash Credit of Rs-8.0 Cr, Packing Credit of Rs 11 Cr O2 Spa Salon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B O2 Spa Salon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B O2 Spa Salon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B Oneup Motors India Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Oneup Motors India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 72.5 Reaffirmed Fac Oneup Motors India Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Funding ONGC Videsh Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reassigned ONGC Videsh Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 4054.5 Reassigned Loan Fac Padmavathi Hospitality & Facilities Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Management Service Fac Panipat Jalandhar NH-1 Tollway Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 36460 Reaffirmed Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 2500 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 660 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Pokarna Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pokarna Ltd External CRISIL BBB- 405 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL BB+ Borrowings Pokarna Ltd Foreign CRISIL BBB- 170 Upgraded from Documentary Bills CRISIL BB+ Purchase Pokarna Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 285.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pokarna Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 79.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Prabha Kalyan Samiti TL CRISIL B 65 Assigned Pradeep Transcore Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Prajit Foundation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Prime Urban Development India Ltd Export Bill CRISIL B 250 # Negotiation Propellum Infotech Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Propellum Infotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 92.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Propellum Infotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 48.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Provet Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed R C Plasto Tanks and Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- R C Plasto Tanks and Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Radhe Shyam Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Radhe Shyam Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Raghunath Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 75 Reaffirmed Raghunath Agro Industries Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Raia Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Raia Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 26.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rajkamal Textiles CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Rajkamal Textiles LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Rajkamal Textiles Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 9.4 Reaffirmed Real Ispat and Power Ltd CC CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Regenix Drugs Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Regenix Drugs Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 3.8 Reaffirmed Regenix Drugs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rhizome Distilleries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rhizome Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Credit Sachdeva Steel Products (Ship Breakers) CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed LLP Sachdeva Steel Products (Ship Breakers) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.4 Reaffirmed LLP Loan Fac Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 252.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 72.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sahakar Global Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 27.2 Reaffirmed Sai Carton Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdRupee TL CRISIL B 25 Assigned Sai Carton Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Sai Carton Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdProposed TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned Salasar Foods CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Salzer Magnet Wires Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 548.5 Notice of Withdrawal Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 279 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 210 Notice of Withdrawal Sarat Chatterjee & Co. (Visakhapatnam) CC CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sarat Chatterjee & Co. (Visakhapatnam) LT Loan CRISIL A 1953 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sarat Chatterjee & Co. (Visakhapatnam) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd CC CRISIL D 325 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL D 12.3 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A4 Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 12.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd TL CRISIL D 127.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Service Master Clean Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 330 Reaffirmed Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 346.8 Reaffirmed Shakumbari Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Shakumbari Automobiles Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB+ 53.8 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Shakumbari Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Fac Shakumbari Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Shamli Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Shamli Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 55 Assigned Loan Fac Shamli Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Shape Machine Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Sharma Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Shivalay Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Shivalay Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Shiv-Parvati Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shiv-Parvati Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Shiv-Parvati Construction Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Shree Hanuman Jee Modern Rice Mill Pvt. CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Ltd. Shree Hanuman Jee Modern Rice Mill Pvt. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Ltd. Shree Hanuman Jee Modern Rice Mill Pvt. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Ltd. Loan Fac Shree Krishna Enterprises- Bathinda CC CRISIL B+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Shreegopal Govind Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 54 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Silver and Art Palace CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Silver and Art Palace Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Loan Fac Sneha Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 4030.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Sneha Farms Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1734.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Sree Siddarameshwara Agro Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 700 Reaffirmed Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 253.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 11.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sri Saravana Hi-Tech Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sri Saravana Hi-Tech Agro Foods LT Loan CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sri Venkatadri Para Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Venkatadri Para Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- SSD Overseas CC CRISIL B+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 14 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 388.5 Assigned SSP Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 220 Reaffirmed SSP Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Credit SSP Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed St. Soldier Educational Society Overdraft CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed St. Soldier Educational Society TL CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed Suresh Productions Entertainment LLP Drop Line CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- Suresh Productions Entertainment LLP Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Suvarnabhoomi Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 470 Reaffirmed T.R. Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 105 Upgraded from CRISIL B T.R. Agro Industries Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B T.R. Agro Industries Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 42 Upgraded from CRISIL B T.R. Agro Industries Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 53 Upgraded from CRISIL B Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A 2750 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 5420.6 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 11097.7 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Tata Teleservices Ltd CC CRISIL A 2900 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Tata Teleservices Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 13985 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Tata Teleservices Ltd TL CRISIL A 90545 Upgraded from CRISIL A- TGS Minmet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed TGS Minmet Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Ultimate Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ultimate Automobiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 9 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B+ Unique Chemoplant Equipments CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Credit Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 106.3 Assigned United Wines CC CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed United Wines Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Limits Ved Parkash and Sons CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Ved Parkash and Sons Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Ved Parkash and Sons Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Veer Gems Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 640 Reaffirmed Veer Gems Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 860 Reaffirmed Credit Veera Techno Trec Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Velvet Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 67 Upgraded from CRISIL C Vihaan Networks Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1250 Reaffirmed Vinayak Agro CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Vinayak Agro Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Vishnushiva Infrastructures CC CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vishnushiva Infrastructures Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- VVC Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB- 1291 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 232.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 370 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers TL CRISIL BBB- 56.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BBB Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 400 Upgraded from Ltd Credit CRISIL BBB Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt External CRISIL BBB+ 478 Upgraded from Ltd Commercial CRISIL BBB Borrowings Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 68 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 30 Upgraded from Ltd Credit CRISIL BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.