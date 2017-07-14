CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 14

Jul 14 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akas Medical BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Akas Medical LOC CRISIL A4 10.8 Reaffirmed Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 80 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 135 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Chemi Pack India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+(SO) 80 Reaffirmed Dallu Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Goodwill Impex Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Forward GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit@ CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with Letter of Credit. Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 $ Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 150 $ Joyguru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.7 Reaffirmed Karad Projects And Motors Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed $ Fully interchangeable with buyers credit and interchangeable with Bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.10 crore. Khushbu Enterprise - Mumbai BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned OSAW Agro Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 100 Notie of Foreign Currency Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Plastiblends India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 46 Reaffirmed Prasad and Company (Project Works) Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 3130 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs 30 crore interchangeable with letter of credit Prasad and Company (Project Works) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2750 Reaffirmed RKEC Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Speciality Sintered Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Symed Labs Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Symed Labs Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 350 Reaffirmed V-Guard Industries Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed CP) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aizawl Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR BB 0 Reaffirmed Rating Akas Medical CC CRISIL B+ 74.2 Reaffirmed Akas Medical LT Loan CRISIL B+ 28.2 Reaffirmed Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 170 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/ Foreign Bill discounting^ ^Interchangeable with cash credit to the extent of Rs 6 crore Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 235 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 240 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 80 Downgraded Commercial from CRISIL Borrowings BBB Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 73.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 27.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 123.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Chemi Pack India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A-(SO) 35 Reaffirmed Creaative Powertech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Creaative Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 260 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dallu Construction Company CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Goodwill Impex Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Credit Goodwill Impex Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Goodwill Impex Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Discounting Goodwill Impex Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Goodwill Impex Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Credit GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 163.7 Reaffirmed GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 653.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd WC Fac* CRISIL A+ 708 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit/buyers credit/bank guarantee GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A+ 75 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Security and Offset Printers CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB Hyderabad Security and Offset Printers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 51.5 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB Hyderabad Security and Offset Printers TL CRISIL BB+ 28 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd WC Fac% CRISIL A 550 $ Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+(SO) 570.3 Reaffirmed Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+(SO) 129.7 Reaffirmed JAS Equipment & Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Joyguru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40.9 Reaffirmed Joyguru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 22 Reaffirmed Joyguru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B- 7.4 Reaffirmed Karad Projects And Motors Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed #One way interchangeable with letter of credit and buyer's credit, and interchangeable with working capital demand loan, and pre- and post-shipment export credit. Karad Projects And Motors Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Karad Projects And Motors Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Discounting* * For sales to Kirloskar Brothers Ltd & Emerson Climate Technologies Ltd Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd TL CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Khushbu Enterprise - Mumbai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Khushbu Enterprise - Mumbai CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Kohinoor Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Printers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 12.4 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 52.6 Reaffirmed Limits Multi Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Multi Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 24.8 Assigned Olympia Tech Park (Chennai) Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BBB+ 290 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Olympia Tech Park (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 3102 Reaffirmed Olympia Tech Park (Chennai) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 778 Assigned Loan Fac OSAW Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed * Includes pre-shipment credit in foreign currency sublimit of Rs 1.5 crore and foreign outward bills purchased sublimit of Rs 1.5 crore. OSAW Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 37.5 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac OSAW Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Fac OSAW Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 2.5 Reaffirmed P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 570 Notie of Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Planet Retail Holdings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Plastiblends India Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 210 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with packing credit, buyer's credit, post-shipment credit in foreign currency, working capital demand loan, and export bill discounting. Plastiblends India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A+ 700 Reaffirmed Plastiblends India Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A+ 4 Reaffirmed Limits Plastiblends India Ltd CC^ CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with letter of credit, buyer's credit, working capital demand loan, pre-shipment credit and post-shipment credit upto Rs.20 crore and bank guarantee upto Rs.10 crore. Prasad and Company (Project Works) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1050 Reaffirmed Provet Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 134 Reaffirmed Ralin Polymers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB * Buyers Credit limit is sub-limit of Cash Credit facility Ralin Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Ralin Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 78.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB RKEC Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Sai Whitegold CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Sai Whitegold TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Sonata Information Technology Ltd CC* CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed Sonata Information Technology Ltd CC* CRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with working capital loan Sonata Information Technology Ltd WC Fac^ CRISIL A 3400 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Sonata Software Ltd WC Fac* CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable between fund- and non-fund-based limits Speciality Sintered Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Speciality Sintered Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 108.6 Reaffirmed Speciality Sintered Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 15.3 Reaffirmed Speciality Sintered Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 188.1 Reaffirmed Stonemen Crafts India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned Stonemen Crafts India Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Stonemen Crafts India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 110 Assigned Surya Narayan Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Surya Narayan Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Surya Narayan Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Symed Labs Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency. Symed Labs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Symed Labs Ltd TL CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Trivandrum Apollo Towers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B Urban Heights Sarjapur TL CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Vertice Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Vertice Global Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 119 Reaffirmed Vertice Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Wave Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1400 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)