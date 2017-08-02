FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2017 / 6:05 AM / 2 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 2

21 Min Read

    Aug 2 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 1, 2017.

COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Cyient DLM Pvt Ltd                      LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+(SO) 1080    Reaffirmed
Cyient Ltd                              BG                 CRISIL A1+     150     Reaffirmed
Cyient Ltd                              LOC                CRISIL A1+     50      Reaffirmed
Cyient Ltd                              Loan Equivalent    CRISIL A1+     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Risk Limits
Cyient Ltd                              Packing Credit     CRISIL A1+     300     Reaffirmed
Cyient Ltd                              Packing Credit in  CRISIL A1+     300     Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A1      80      Reaffirmed
D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A1      340     Reaffirmed
D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd            Overdraft          CRISIL A1      200     Reaffirmed
D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd            Packing Credit     CRISIL A1      350     Reaffirmed
D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd            Post Shipment      CRISIL A1      950     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Firstsource Solutions Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A2+     400     Reaffirmed
Firstsource Solutions Ltd               Overdraft#         CRISIL A2+     400     Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with Pre Shipment Credit in Forex
Firstsource Solutions Ltd               Packing Credit in  CRISIL A2+     1712.5  Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency#
Firstsource Solutions Ltd               Packing Credit in  CRISIL A2+     937.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency^
^Fully interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency and Standby Line of Credit
Five Star Builders                      BG                 CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Five Star Builders                      Overdraft          CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Five Star Builders                      BG                 CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Five Star Builders                      Overdraft          CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd     Non-FBL            CRISIL A1+     1700    Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Ventures Ltd                 broker grading     BQ 1           -       Assigned
Indofil Industries Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A1      500     Reaffirmed
Indofil Industries Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A1      3250    Reaffirmed
Indofil Industries Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A1      500     Reaffirmed
Indofil Industries Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A1      3250    Reaffirmed
Infinity Laboratories Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A3      60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
JM Financial Capital Ltd                CP^                CRISIL A1+     10000   Assigned
^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis.
JM Financial Capital Ltd                CP^                CRISIL A1+     10000   Withdrawal
^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis.
JM Financial Capital Ltd                ST Debt Programme  CRISIL A1+     10000   Reaffirmed
(Including Commercial Paper)   
JM Financial Properties And Holdings LtdCP                 CRISIL A1+     10000   Assigned
JM Financial Properties And Holdings LtdCP                 CRISIL A1+     10000   Withdrawal
Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A3+     32.5    Assigned
Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd                     Bill Pur-Dis Fac   CRISIL A3+     30      Assigned
Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A3+     32.5    Assigned
Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd                     Bill Pur-Dis Fac   CRISIL A3+     30      Assigned
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A1+     29850   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                ST Loan            CRISIL A1+     150     Reaffirmed
NED Energy Ltd                          LOC & BG           CRISIL A3+     450     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Sakthi Ferro Alloys India Pvt Ltd       LOC                CRISIL A4+     470     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Shyam Indofab Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     25.5    Assigned
Shyam Indofab Pvt Ltd                   LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     88.4    Assigned
Time Technoplast Ltd                    LOC & BG           CRISIL A1      380^^^  Reaffirmed
^^^Includes sublimit of Rs.42 crore for overdraft, Rs.40 crore for short-term loans, Rs.48 crore
for import letter of credit
Time Technoplast Ltd                    LOC & BG           CRISIL A1      30      Reaffirmed
Time Technoplast Ltd                    LOC & BG           CRISIL A1      45@@@   Reaffirmed
@@@Includes sublimit of Rs.17 crore for bank guarantee 
Time Technoplast Ltd                    LOC & BG           CRISIL A1      560@    Reaffirmed
@ Includes sublimit of Rs.7.5 crore for bank guarantee and fully interchangeable with standby
letter of credit 
Time Technoplast Ltd                    LOC & BG           CRISIL A1      80&     Reaffirmed
&Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee
Time Technoplast Ltd                    LOC & BG           CRISIL A1      650$$   Reaffirmed
$$ Includes sublimit of Rs.1.1 crore for bank guarantee and fully interchangeable with buyer's
credit 
Time Technoplast Ltd                    LOC & BG           CRISIL A1      80@@    Reaffirmed
@@ Includes sublimit of Rs.1 crore for bank guarantee 
TPL Plastech Ltd                        BG                 CRISIL A1      35      Reaffirmed
TPL Plastech Ltd                        LOC                CRISIL A1      335     Reaffirmed
Udit Pathways Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A3      90.7    Assigned
Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd            LOC & BG*          CRISIL A1+     30780   Reaffirmed
* Inter  changeable between Vodafone India Ltd and Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd to the extent of
Rs.2278 crore
Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd            Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A1+     6654    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhimanu Adventure Resorts Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL D       20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Abhimanu Adventure Resorts Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL D       80      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd             CC & WC demand     CRISIL AA+     3500    Reaffirmed
                                        loan**
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA+     3000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac

Biesse Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BBB+    210     Reaffirmed
Biesse Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd    TL                 CRISIL BBB+    368     Reaffirmed
Classique Associates                    Proposed Rupee TL  CRISIL A+      600     Reaffirmed
Cyient DLM Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL AA-(SO) 1370    Reaffirmed
D Decor Home Store LLP                  CC                 CRISIL A       300     Reaffirmed
D Decor Home Store LLP                  CC                 CRISIL A       300     Reaffirmed
D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd            Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL A       300     Reaffirmed
D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL A       1210.7  Reaffirmed
Firstsource Solutions Ltd               CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL A-      250     Reaffirmed
Firstsource Solutions Ltd               CC/ Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A-      700     Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Pre Shipment Credit in Forex and
Standby Line of Credit
Firstsource Solutions Ltd               CC/ Overdraft Fac**CRISIL A-      300     Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Pre Shipment Credit in Forex and Bill
Discounting
Five Star Builders                      CC                 CRISIL B-      5       Reaffirmed
Five Star Builders                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Five Star Builders                      CC                 CRISIL B-      5       Reaffirmed
Five Star Builders                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Geeta Threads Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL B+      80      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Geeta Threads Ltd                       Proposed TL        CRISIL B+      50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Genesis Finance Co. Ltd                 Overdraft          CRISIL BB      100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Genesis Finance Co. Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB      250     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd     CC*                CRISIL AAA     400     Reaffirmed
*Fungible with bank guarantee
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd     FB Fac             CRISIL AAA     2400    Reaffirmed
Impex India-Dehradun                    Proposed TL        CRISIL BB-     8.7     Assigned
Impex India-Dehradun                    TL                 CRISIL BB-     91.3    Assigned
Indofil Industries Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL A       3785    Reaffirmed
Indofil Industries Ltd                  Export Packing     CRISIL A       2165    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Indofil Industries Ltd                  External           CRISIL A       504.6   Reaffirmed
                                        Commercial
                                        Borrowings
Indofil Industries Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL A       5588.8  Reaffirmed
Indofil Industries Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       1386.6  Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Indofil Industries Ltd                  Standby LOC        CRISIL A       600     Assigned
Indofil Industries Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL A       3785    Reaffirmed
Indofil Industries Ltd                  Export Packing     CRISIL A       2165    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Indofil Industries Ltd                  External           CRISIL A       504.6   Reaffirmed
                                        Commercial
                                        Borrowings
Indofil Industries Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL A       5588.8  Reaffirmed
Indofil Industries Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       1386.6  Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Indofil Industries Ltd                  Standby LOC        CRISIL A       600     Reaffirmed
Infinity Laboratories Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BBB-    120     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
JM Financial Capital Ltd                NCD                CRISIL AA      2000    Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd               CC                 CRISIL AA      2000    Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA      2000    Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      1000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd                     Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BBB     135     Reaffirmed
Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd                     Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BBB     135     Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AAA     2000    Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     1250    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac*
*Interchangeable with short term facilities
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          WC Demand Loan     CRISIL AAA     6750    Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA     38500   Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL AAA     2710    Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     28790   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mallemaala Entertainments Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB-     182.5   Assigned
Mallemaala Entertainments Pvt Ltd       LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     187.5   Assigned
NED Energy Ltd                          CC                 CRISIL BBB     550     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
NED Energy Ltd                          Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB     50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
NSL Wind Power Company (Phoolwadi) Pvt  LT Loan            CRISIL A-      2550    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Rajvir Motors                           TL                 CRISIL B       32.5    Assigned
Rajvir Motors                           CC                 CRISIL B       27.5    Assigned
Rajvir Motors                           Proposed TL        CRISIL B       20      Assigned
Rewa Pathways Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB+     170     Assigned
Sai Kalyan Builders And Developers Pvt  LT Loan            CRISIL B+      550     Reaffirmed
Ltd
(Enhanced from Rs.15 Crore)
Sakthi Ferro Alloys India Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB+     900     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Sakthi Ferro Alloys India Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL BB+     30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Shyam Indofab Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB      744     Assigned
Shyam Indofab Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB      350     Assigned
Swapnil Agro Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
Swapnil Agro Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL B       1       Reaffirmed
Swapnil Agro Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
Swapnil Agro Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL B       1       Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd                        CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+     150     Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA+     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Time Technoplast Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL A+      550     Reaffirmed
Time Technoplast Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL A+      340##   Reaffirmed
##Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan, export finance and buyer's credit
Time Technoplast Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL A+      575^^   Reaffirmed
^^Includes sublimit of Rs.46 crore for working capital demand loan 
Time Technoplast Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL A+      650#    Reaffirmed
# Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan
Time Technoplast Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL A+      215*    Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan
Time Technoplast Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL A+      250^    Reaffirmed
^ Includes sublimit of Rs.15 crore for working capital demand loan 
Time Technoplast Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL A+      375$    Reaffirmed
$ Includes sublimit of Rs.15 crore for bank guarantee, and fully interchangeable with working
capital demand loan, letter of credit and buyer's credit
Time Technoplast Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL A+      3260    Reaffirmed
Time Technoplast Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Time Technoplast Ltd                    Proposed TL        CRISIL A+      40      Reaffirmed
Time Technoplast Ltd                    WC Demand Loan     CRISIL A+      645**   Reaffirmed
** Includes sublimit of Rs.0.26 crore for bill discounting/bill purchase and fully
interchangeable with cash credit 
Time Technoplast Ltd                    WC Demand Loan     CRISIL A+      330     Reaffirmed
TPL Plastech Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL A       385     Reaffirmed
TPL Plastech Ltd                        LT Loan            CRISIL A       84.5    Reaffirmed
TPL Plastech Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       87.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd            External           CRISIL AA      4171.7  #
                                        Commercial
                                        Borrowings^
^ Facility of Rs.417.17 crore is INR equivalent of USD 92 million hedged at Rs.45.2350/USD
Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd            LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA      4772.5  #
Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      2993.4  #
Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd            Rupee TL           CRISIL AA      628.4   #
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

