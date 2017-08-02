CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 2

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 1, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cyient DLM Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+(SO) 1080 Reaffirmed Cyient Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Cyient Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Cyient Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Risk Limits Cyient Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Cyient Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 80 Reaffirmed D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 340 Reaffirmed D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 350 Reaffirmed D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A1 950 Reaffirmed Credit Firstsource Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 400 Reaffirmed Firstsource Solutions Ltd Overdraft# CRISIL A2+ 400 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with Pre Shipment Credit in Forex Firstsource Solutions Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 1712.5 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency# Firstsource Solutions Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 937.5 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency^ ^Fully interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency and Standby Line of Credit Five Star Builders BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Five Star Builders Overdraft CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Five Star Builders BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Five Star Builders Overdraft CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 1700 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Ventures Ltd broker grading BQ 1 - Assigned Indofil Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3250 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3250 Reaffirmed Infinity Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ JM Financial Capital Ltd CP^ CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis. JM Financial Capital Ltd CP^ CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis. JM Financial Capital Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed (Including Commercial Paper) JM Financial Properties And Holdings LtdCP CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned JM Financial Properties And Holdings LtdCP CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 32.5 Assigned Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd Bill Pur-Dis Fac CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 32.5 Assigned Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd Bill Pur-Dis Fac CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 29850 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed NED Energy Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 450 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Sakthi Ferro Alloys India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 470 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Shyam Indofab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25.5 Assigned Shyam Indofab Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 88.4 Assigned Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 380^^^ Reaffirmed ^^^Includes sublimit of Rs.42 crore for overdraft, Rs.40 crore for short-term loans, Rs.48 crore for import letter of credit Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 45@@@ Reaffirmed @@@Includes sublimit of Rs.17 crore for bank guarantee Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 560@ Reaffirmed @ Includes sublimit of Rs.7.5 crore for bank guarantee and fully interchangeable with standby letter of credit Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 80& Reaffirmed &Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 650$$ Reaffirmed $$ Includes sublimit of Rs.1.1 crore for bank guarantee and fully interchangeable with buyer's credit Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 80@@ Reaffirmed @@ Includes sublimit of Rs.1 crore for bank guarantee TPL Plastech Ltd BG CRISIL A1 35 Reaffirmed TPL Plastech Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 335 Reaffirmed Udit Pathways Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 90.7 Assigned Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 30780 Reaffirmed * Inter changeable between Vodafone India Ltd and Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd to the extent of Rs.2278 crore Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 6654 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhimanu Adventure Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Abhimanu Adventure Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA+ 3500 Reaffirmed loan** Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Biesse Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 210 Reaffirmed Biesse Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 368 Reaffirmed Classique Associates Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed Cyient DLM Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA-(SO) 1370 Reaffirmed D Decor Home Store LLP CC CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed D Decor Home Store LLP CC CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 1210.7 Reaffirmed Firstsource Solutions Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Firstsource Solutions Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A- 700 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Pre Shipment Credit in Forex and Standby Line of Credit Firstsource Solutions Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac**CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Pre Shipment Credit in Forex and Bill Discounting Five Star Builders CC CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Five Star Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Five Star Builders CC CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Five Star Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Geeta Threads Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B Geeta Threads Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Genesis Finance Co. Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D Genesis Finance Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB 250 Upgraded from CRISIL D Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 400 Reaffirmed *Fungible with bank guarantee Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AAA 2400 Reaffirmed Impex India-Dehradun Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 8.7 Assigned Impex India-Dehradun TL CRISIL BB- 91.3 Assigned Indofil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 3785 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A 2165 Reaffirmed Credit Indofil Industries Ltd External CRISIL A 504.6 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Indofil Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 5588.8 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1386.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indofil Industries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A 600 Assigned Indofil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 3785 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A 2165 Reaffirmed Credit Indofil Industries Ltd External CRISIL A 504.6 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Indofil Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 5588.8 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1386.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indofil Industries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed Infinity Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ JM Financial Capital Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Credit Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 135 Reaffirmed Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Credit Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 135 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Interchangeable with short term facilities Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 6750 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 38500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 2710 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 28790 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mallemaala Entertainments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 182.5 Assigned Mallemaala Entertainments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 187.5 Assigned NED Energy Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 550 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- NED Energy Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- NSL Wind Power Company (Phoolwadi) Pvt LT Loan CRISIL A- 2550 Reaffirmed Ltd Rajvir Motors TL CRISIL B 32.5 Assigned Rajvir Motors CC CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Rajvir Motors Proposed TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Rewa Pathways Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 170 Assigned Sai Kalyan Builders And Developers Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B+ 550 Reaffirmed Ltd (Enhanced from Rs.15 Crore) Sakthi Ferro Alloys India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 900 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sakthi Ferro Alloys India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shyam Indofab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 744 Assigned Shyam Indofab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Assigned Swapnil Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Swapnil Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1 Reaffirmed Swapnil Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Swapnil Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 150 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 550 Reaffirmed Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 340## Reaffirmed ##Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan, export finance and buyer's credit Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 575^^ Reaffirmed ^^Includes sublimit of Rs.46 crore for working capital demand loan Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 650# Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 215* Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 250^ Reaffirmed ^ Includes sublimit of Rs.15 crore for working capital demand loan Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 375$ Reaffirmed $ Includes sublimit of Rs.15 crore for bank guarantee, and fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan, letter of credit and buyer's credit Time Technoplast Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 3260 Reaffirmed Time Technoplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Time Technoplast Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 40 Reaffirmed Time Technoplast Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 645** Reaffirmed ** Includes sublimit of Rs.0.26 crore for bill discounting/bill purchase and fully interchangeable with cash credit Time Technoplast Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 330 Reaffirmed TPL Plastech Ltd CC CRISIL A 385 Reaffirmed TPL Plastech Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 84.5 Reaffirmed TPL Plastech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 87.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd External CRISIL AA 4171.7 # Commercial Borrowings^ ^ Facility of Rs.417.17 crore is INR equivalent of USD 92 million hedged at Rs.45.2350/USD Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 4772.5 # Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 2993.4 # Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 628.4 # -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.