MUMBAI, June 3 India's CRISIL Ltd shares surged by their daily limit of 20 percent on Monday after McGraw Hill Financial Inc offered to increase its stake in the domestic ratings agency to 75 percent from 52.77 percent.

McGraw Hill announced an open offer of 1,210 rupees per share, marking a premium over Crisil's record high of 1,150.3 rupees hit on April 2012. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)