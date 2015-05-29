ANKARA May 29 An Iranian plane carrying aid for
Yemen landed in Djibouti on Friday and the cargo will be
inspected by the United Nations before it moves on, Iran's Fars
news agency reported.
The plane would be the first Iranian aid flight to land in
Yemen since conflict broke out there in March between
Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and the government supported by
Saudi Arabia.
Two Iranian cargo planes carrying food and medicine to Yemen
were forced by Saudi jets to leave Yemeni airspace in April.
"The aid plane landed early Friday morning in Djibouti
safely," said the head of Iran's Red Crescent delegation, Sarem
Rezaie, quoted by Fars.
"The cargo will be delivered to the WFP (World Food
Programme), which will give it to the Yemeni Red Crescent to
distribute it among innocent Yemeni people," said Rezaie, who
was onboard the plane.
An Iranian aid ship, originally bound for the Yemen's Red
Sea port of Houthi-controlled Hodaida, docked in Djibouti last
week after Tehran agreed to allow an international inspection of
the vessel.
Iran had agreed to hand over the cargo to the WFP in
Djibouti for shipment to the Yemeni ports of Hodaida.
Tehran's decision averted a potential showdown with
Saudi-led forces who are enforcing searches of ships entering
Yemeni ports to stop arms reaching the Houthi rebels.
The United States and Saudi Arabia have accused Iran of
arming the Houthis. Iran denies this and has repeatedly called
for a political solution to restore peace in Yemen.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Angus MacSwan)