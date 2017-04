Reuters Market Eye - After five days of falls, the Nifty is approaching 6,100 points, which has served as key technical support five times since January 2013.

Technical analysts also point to 6,109.3 as another critical level, marking the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of the rally seen from the August 28 low of 5,118.85 to a record high of 6,415.25 on December 9.

The Nifty closed 0.5 percent lower at 6,162.25.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)