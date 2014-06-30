Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
June 30 China Resources Jinhua Co Ltd
* Says asset restructuring plan gets regulatory approval
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1r5AVTs
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
* Says it will start agriculture business via a Nagano-based office of a new wholly owned subsidiary