FRANKFURT Dec 22 Germany's Carl Zeiss Meditec
said late on Monday it had signed a deal with Oraya
Therapeutics under which it will provide funding to the
U.S.-based firm for its growth strategy for up to two years.
In return, Carl Zeiss Meditec will receive rights to a stake
in Oraya, reaching up to a majority, after two years, the
company said, without saying how much funding it would provide
to the U.S.-based firm.
Oraya has over the past few years developed a low energy
radiation therapy called "Oraya Therapy" for the eye disease wet
age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and introduced it to
the market, according to Carl Zeiss Meditec.
Wet AMD is a leading cause of blindness among the elderly.
