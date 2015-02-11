FRANKFURT Feb 11 German medical technology firm Carl Zeiss Meditec reported a smaller-than-expected increase in quarterly operating profit as it spent more on research and development.

First-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were up about 5 percent at 27.9 million euros, compared with the consensus for 29.7 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company, whose products include lens implants for the eye and surgical microscopes, had said last month that its quarterly sales rose about 13 percent to 240 million euros. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)