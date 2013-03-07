ZAGREB, March 7 Croatia and Slovenia have
reached a deal on a 20-year old bank row, which should allow
Croatia to join the European Union on July 1, as scheduled,
Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic said on Thursday.
"The text of the memorandum has been agreed and I and
(Slovenian Prime Minister Janez) Jansa will sign it on Monday,"
Milanovic told a cabinet session broadcast on the web.
So far 22 EU members have ratified Croatia's accession
treaty and Slovenia is the only one that has not started the
procedure, pending the solution on Ljubljanska Banka and its
debt to Croat depositors dating from before Yugoslavia broke up
in 1991.
(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Toby Chopra)