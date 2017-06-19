* Domino effect feared if Croatian conglomerate goes under
By Daria Sito-Sucic
SARAJEVO, June 19 Adin Fakic, chief executive of
Bosnia's oldest dairy, likens the crisis engulfing his biggest
client Agrokor to an earthquake. The epicentre is in Croatia,
but the tremors are felt across the farmlands of neighbouring
Bosnia and beyond.
For a decade, Fakic's Milkos has built up business with
Croatian supermarket chain Konzum, which now buys roughly 35
percent of its annual output of some 20 million litres of milk.
Only Konzum isn't paying anymore, not since the sprawling
conglomerate that it is part of – Agrokor – began to teeter
under the weight of an estimated $6 billion in debt.
Fakic's experience highlights the ripple effects of the
crisis enveloping Agrokor as it now faces the risk of having to
cut contracts with hundreds of farmers.
It's a crisis that follows years of debt-fuelled expansion
as Agrokor snapped up companies and well-known brands across the
ex-Yugoslavia in countries torn apart by war 25 years ago.
Thousands of jobs are now on the line as its dramatic
collapse since the start of the year risks undermining efforts
to further integrate the small economies of the region.
"Agrokor's expansionary efforts were seen as a precursor of
a new wave of regional business integration," said Luka
Oreskovic, a partner at investment and advisory firm Spitzberg
Partners.
"However, with the Agrokor crisis still unfolding, further
regional economic integration will have to wait." The likes of
Slovenia and Serbia, he said, "have already moved to shield
their domestic markets from a potential Agrokor collapse."
JOBS ON THE LINE
The Croatian government is scrambling to avert bankruptcy at
the once family-run Agrokor, which employs 60,000 people across
the region.
Thousands more jobs are on the line among suppliers.
"If we accumulate a surplus of goods, we'll have to cancel
our contracts with farmers, about 300 of them in the worst-case
scenario," Fakic told Reuters. "That would mean thousands of job
losses across the country."
"Bosnia-Herzegovina is a small country and every irregular
move on the market, which we could describe as a mild
earthquake, has a strong impact," he said. "The food industry is
particularly sensitive."
The crisis at Agrokor – the biggest privately-owned company
in the region with interests ranging from sausages to ice cream,
and construction to tourism – has sent shockwaves across the
region. Roughly half of the company's workforce is employed
outside Croatia in fellow ex-Yugoslav republics Slovenia,
Serbia, Bosnia and Montenegro.
Serbia estimates that some 700 companies are linked to
Agrokor either directly or via its suppliers, and that Serbian
suppliers are owed some 130 million euros. Agrokor's debt to
suppliers in Slovenia is estimated at 40 million euros.
Croatia's neighbours are already taking steps to protect
themselves.
In May, the Slovenian government named a trustee to the
management board of Agrokor-owned Mercator, Slovenia's largest
retailer with some 10,000 employees, and tasked him with
overseeing the firm's dealings with its parent company.
In Serbia, the daily Politika reported this month that
courts in Belgrade and the town of Zrenjanin had effectively
issued a stay on the sale or use as collateral of two
Agrokor-owned companies under a motion filed by Russian lender
Sberbank, Agrokor's biggest creditor. The report could
not be independently confirmed.
"Every country in the region will turn to protectionism,"
Sasa Djogovic of the Belgrade-based Institute for Market
Research told Reuters.
He said food manufacturers' stocks in Serbia were up 22
percent in April, "which suggests that producers would rather
stockpile products than hand them over to Mercator S," the
Serbian arm of Agrokor's Mercator.
"PAY THE DEBT"
In Croatia, some 150,000 people are believed to be employed
by Agrokor's suppliers. Faced with such a seismic threat to the
country's fragile economy, the government intervened in April to
take control of Agrokor from its founder, Ivica Todoric, with
the aim of restructuring it over the next 12 months.
Ante Ramljak, the crisis manager appointed by the government
to secure Agrokor's immediate liquidity and start the process of
restructuring, said his own "very conservative estimate" was
that 30 percent of the 180,000 jobs dependent on Agrokor in
Croatia – 30,000 direct, 150,000 indirect – would have
disappeared immediately had the company simply gone bankrupt.
That would have led to "a downward spiral to which there is
no end," he said last month.
Restructuring will entail the quick sale of any number of
Agrokor's dozens of companies, bringing with it possible
downsizing and job losses. Many suppliers, too, fear they will
never recoup the money Agrokor owes them, once the major
creditors take their share.
Creditors had until June 9 to submit claims, although it
make be weeks before the true scale of Agrokor's liabilities is
clear.
Suppliers have twice threatened to halt deliveries over the
repayment of debts. Some have raised alarm over promissory notes
issued by Agrokor that could be cashed in at banks. But the
notes said banks could claim the cash back from the suppliers if
the banks were not paid by Agrokor.
Deliveries have in general continued undisrupted, but some
suppliers have started asking for payment in advance.
At the Milkos dairy, which was established in 1952 under
socialist Yugoslavia, survived Bosnia's 1992-95 war and was
privatised in 2004, Fakic said he wanted his money back.
Problems with payments from Agrokor began in March, he said,
but he declined to specify how much Milkos was owed.
"Suppliers want regular and secure payments, we need
guarantees for the future," Fakic said.
"We expect them to pay the debt."
(Additional reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic and Matt Robinson
in Belgrade, Igor Ilic in Zagreb and Michael Kahn in Prague;
Writing by Matt Robinson, editing by David Evans)