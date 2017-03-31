(Corrects in para 2 to say the Croatian, not Serbian, units of
Austria's Erste Bank and Raiffeisenbank)
ZAGREB, March 31 Croatia's indebted food group
Agrokor and a board of creditors agreed "in
principle" key elements of a standstill agreement which is
expected to be signed later on Friday, Erste Bank said in a
statement.
The creditors include Russia's Sberbank and VTB
Bank and the Croatian units of Austria's Erste Bank
and Raiffeisenbank as well as Privredna
Banka Zagreb, owned by Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo, and
Zagrebacka banka, owned by Italy's UniCredit.
"The standstill agreement should ease Agrokor's efforts to
resolve its liquidity problems, secure continuation of its
business, protect the value of the concern and lay the
foundation for sustainable restructuring," the statement said.
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Susan Fenton)