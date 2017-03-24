ZAGREB, March 24 Croatia's government has
drafted a law to protect the economy from any problems arising
at Agrokor, a major employer that is weighed down by heavy
debts, a newspaper reported on Friday.
Agrokor, the largest food producer and retailer in the
Balkans with revenues equivalent to 15 percent of Croatia's
gross domestic product, is under pressure from investors and the
government to clear up its debts.
"The government has practically prepared a draft law on
Agrokor which will be activated in case the situation in the
economy suddenly worsens because of problems in Agrokor," the
Jutarnji List daily said, citing sources close to top officials.
The report said the law would protect jobs and suppliers
connected with Agrokor, which employs 60,000 people across the
Balkans. The newspaper, one of the two biggest in Croatia by
circulation, did not give further details.
The government declined to comment on the report. "It is a
private company and so far we have done what is possible. We are
in regular contact with the stakeholders," the government
spokeswoman told Reuters.
Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has urged Agrokor owner,
Croatian businessman Ivica Todoric, and the firm's management to
take "wise and useful" decisions.
The government has also met food producers that supply
Agrokor's retail chain, offering to support if needed.
Agrokor piled up debts to support its rapid expansion but
relied on borrowing with high interest rates, analysts say.
Agrokor says it is servicing its obligations and stabilising
the business, which extends across Slovenia, Serbia and Bosnia.
The company has said on several occasions it is working on a
new business model to protect employees, suppliers and other
partners, but has not provided details.
Agrokor officials could not be reached for comment.
According to Agrokor figures released in September, its debt
amounts to about 45 billion kuna ($6.55 billion), almost equal
to its annual revenue of 50 billion kuna. A major portion of the
debt, worth 500 million euros ($539.80 million), matures in
early 2018. The firm has capital of about 7.5 billion kuna.
Russia's Sberbank is among Agrokor's top
creditors. It said this week it was doing everything possible to
help Agrokor without citing specific measures.
Croatian media reported that Sberbank and other top
creditors were considering a liquidity injection worth 2.7
billion kuna and a restructuring plan.
Sberbank has not commented on these reports.
($1 = 6.8679 kuna)
($1 = 0.9263 euros)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Edmund Blair)