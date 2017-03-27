By Igor Ilic
ZAGREB, March 27 Croatia's heavily indebted
foods and retail group Agrokor, the country's largest
privately owned firm, met on Monday with its local suppliers,
which according to media reports are owed 16 billion kuna ($2.34
billion), and said it would meet all payment deadlines.
The biggest food producer and retailer in the Balkans, with
revenue equivalent to 15 percent of Croatia's gross domestic
product, Agrokor is under pressure to restructure its debts
, which amounted to 45 billion kuna ($6.58 billion)
in its last results report, for the third quarter of 2016.
On Friday Deputy Prime Minister Martina Dalic, who is also
the Economy Minister, said the government was working on drawing
up a new law aimed at shielding the economy and the financial
system from the risks of a major company failure.
"Our management will fully commit to respect payment
deadlines towards suppliers, as agreed in the contracts. As far
as the restructuring process is concerned, we will do everything
to protect their exposure towards Agrokor," the company said in
a statement on Monday after the meeting with around 30 local
companies.
Agrokor had revenues of 50 billion kuna in 2015 and made a
profit before tax in the first nine months of last year of 540.3
million kuna. Total shareholder funds amounted to 7.5 billion
kuna at the end of September, implying a debt ratio of six times
its equity.
"The president of the concern (Ivica Todoric) presented to
the suppliers the plans for continuation of the business," the
statement said, without giving details. Earlier this month
Agrokor said it was working on stabilising its business.
Dalic said last week the government's new law would provide
a framework for stabilising an indebted company's operations
during a restructuring but denied the legislation was being
drawn up because of Agrokor's problems.
According to media reports, the law could be ready as early
as this week although the government would not confirm it.
"We're certainly working on it," a spokeswoman said.
Agrokor has around 60,000 employees and, besides Croatia, is
mostly active in Slovenia, Bosnia and Serbia. One of its major
creditors is Russia's largest lender Sberbank which
said it was ready to offer help, but did not provide any
details.
Agrokor's president Ivica Todoric founded the company 41
years ago, when it was a horticultural business, producing
flowers and seedlings, but more recently piled up debts to
support further expansion, analysts say.
"A restructuring is unavoidable, while the state should step
in to smooth (the process) out if necessary," said an economic
analyst Damir Novotny.
He said the restructuring could entail the sale of non-core
assets, such as the company's interests in tourism, construction
and energy production, as well as the refinancing of debts, and
is also likely to involve some job losses.
"An expected way forward would be for creditors to exchange
debt for equity and then, after stabilising the business with a
new management, to sell it to recover their money. The problem
is we don't know what really the owner thinks and wants," said a
foreign-based fixed-income analyst who asked not to be named.
Agrokor is not listed, but some of the companies it controls
are listed on the Zagreb bourse and have been mostly losing
value in the last two weeks. Agrokor has also tapped the foreign
markets with a series of bond issues whose yields soared to
around 30 percent from some 8 percent in the last three months.
"We don't even know at the moment who's involved in making
decisions about Agrokor's future. There is much confusing and
unconfirmed information whirling around. Apparently, it's not
just Todoric who's deciding now," Novotny said.
(1 euro = 7.4365 kuna)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)