ZAGREB, March 30 Orbico, a leading Croatian
distribution and logistics company, has taken action to seek
repayment of money it is owed by heavily-indebted food producer
and retailer Agrokor, state media reported on
Thursday.
"Orbico activated a promissory note worth 10 million kuna
($1.44 million)," state radio and television reported.
Orbico, which only has a small exposure to Agrokor according
to local media, did not have an immediate comment when contacted
by Reuters.
Analysts say if other suppliers take similar action it could
cause problems for Agrokor's efforts to restructure its debts.
"If each of them (the suppliers) starts to struggle
individually to get money Agrokor owes, it would just further
complicate efforts to stabilise Agrokor's operations and make it
eventually repay its debts," Ljubo Jurcic, an independent
economist said.
Agrokor's debt to its suppliers is assessed at some 16
billion kuna, according to Croatian media.
Agrokor was not immediately available to comment.
Agrokor, the largest private firm in Croatia and biggest
employer in the Balkans, has built up debts of about 45 billion
kuna as it expanded rapidly.
According to Russia's VTB bank, Croatia and a group of
Agrokor creditors plan to sign a "standstill agreement" this
week to freeze debt repayments as part of debt restructuring
talks.
The Croatian government and Agrokor have not commented on
this.
Agrokor said on Wednesday it would soon release a statement
about its current situation and future steps. Russia's banks,
including Sberbank, are among its creditors.
Companies owned by Agrokor posted further losses in morning
trade on the Zagreb bourse on Thursday. Agrokor is not listed
itself, but its bonds, maturing in 2019 and 2020, are traded on
foreign markets. The yields have risen sharply in the last two
months.
($1 = 6.9386 kuna)
