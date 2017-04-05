(Adds management changes at Agrokor firms, paras 8-9)
By Igor Ilic
ZAGREB, April 5 Croatia's parliament could pass
an emergency law as early as Wednesday to shield the economy
from big company failures after the country's largest private
firm Agrokor piled up debts, leaving it struggling to pay
creditors and suppliers.
Agrokor, the biggest food producer and retailer in the
Balkans with 60,000 employees, built up debts of about 45
billion kuna ($6.5 bln), or six times its equity, as it expanded
rapidly.
The law will be applied to Agrokor if the company fails to
secure deals with creditors and suppliers and is intended to
protect the economy in the event of future corporate failures.
"We want to protect our financial system, the economy, jobs,
suppliers, family businesses and all the stakeholders involved
in developments around our biggest firm," Prime Minister Andrej
Plenkovic told parliament as he presented the legislation on
Wednesday.
Under the law, which could be approved by parliament as soon
as later on Wednesday, the state will be able appoint an
executive to steer a restructuring process at the request of a
debtor as well as at creditors' request with the company's
agreement.
The law envisages a company reaching a restructuring deal
within 15 months.
Agrokor struck a deal on Sunday with six lenders led by
Russia's Sberbank and VTB to freeze debt
repayments and get an unspecified cash injection.
In line with that, a restructuring expert was appointed to
rescue the business. Antonio Alvarez III, of consultants
Alvarez&Marsal, said on Tuesday there was no guarantee that the
company could be saved.
Agrokor said on Wednesday that its retail chains in Slovenia
and Croatia as well as a Serbia-based refined oils producer had
replaced their top managers.
"The management changes in our key retail and food
production companies aim at strengthening the company within a
new business model and further restructuring plan," Agrokor said
in a statement.
Agrokor suppliers, who are owed around 16 billion kuna
($2.29 billion), hope the new law will facilitate unfreezing of
the company's accounts.
But food producers that supply Agrokor's retail chain
Konzum, which controls almost a third of the local market, are
worried payments will come too late to keep their businesses
running.
"We're still delivering products, but we have no information
whatsoever on how and when we will be paid," said Zvonimir
Belic, the manager of tomato producer Zarja, based near the
capital Zagreb, which employs 50 people. "I really don't know
how to pay salaries this month."
The central bank said on Tuesday some banks might need a
capital boost due to their exposure to Agrokor although the
banking system as a whole was not in danger due to banks'
relatively high average capital adequacy levels.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)