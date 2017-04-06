* Law needed if Agrokor's deal with creditors, suppliers
fails
* Agrokor in talks with six banks to secure cash injection
* Suppliers say could stop delivery of goods if no deal soon
* Police launches an inquiry in Agrokor without giving
details
By Igor Ilic
ZAGREB, April 6 Croatia passed an emergency law
on Thursday aimed at protecting the economy from big company
failures as Agrokor, the country's largest private firm, seeks
to resolve its debt crisis.
The centre-right majority in parliament approved the law,
which will be implemented if Agrokor fails to reach a
deal with banks and suppliers on a cash injection and
restructuring.
Under the law, devised to deal with problems at companies
with at least 5,000 employees and debts of 1 billion euros
($1.07 billion), the state will be able to appoint an executive
to steer a restructuring at the request of a debtor or at
creditors' request with the company's agreement.
The law envisages a company reaching a restructuring deal
within 15 months.
Agrokor is the biggest food producer and retailer in the
Balkans with 60,000 employees. It accumulated debts of about 45
billion kuna ($6.4 billion), or six times its equity, as it
expanded rapidly, notably in Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia and
Bosnia.
Agrokor, whose annual income equals 15 percent of Croatia's
gross domestic product, struck a deal on Sunday with six lenders
led by Russia's Sberbank and VTB to freeze
debt repayments and get an unspecified cash injection.
In line with that, a restructuring expert was appointed to
rescue the business. Antonio Alvarez III, of consultants
Alvarez&Marsal, said on Tuesday there was no guarantee that the
company could be saved.
Alvarez said on Thursday that his team had met
representatives of six banks, including Austria's Erste Bank
and Raiffeisenbank and Italy's Intesa
Sanpaolo and UniCredit, to discuss providing
Agrokor with more financial backing.
"A decision depends on approval by boards in each of those
institutions and procedures are now on a fast track... The
company is considering all available options," Agrokor said in a
statement.
Local food firms that supply Agrokor's retail chain Konzum,
which controls 30 percent of the local market, are owed 16
billion kuna and they fear demands for payment could be affected
by the restructuring.
One of the main problems between the banks and suppliers is
factoring of promissory notes which suppliers received from
Agrokor for delivered goods and then exchanged for cash, which
the banks are seeking to get back from suppliers as they cannot
be repaid by Agrokor.
"If there is no deal with banks today, we would support any
other solution that leads towards helping suppliers to survive
in all this," said Alen Fontana, chief executive of local dairy
Dukat. Suppliers could be forced to stop delivering goods to
Agrokor within the next 24 hours, he said.
Opposition lawmakers in parliament criticised the new law,
saying it would favour creditors at the expense of small
suppliers and could threaten the state budget if the government
is forced to guarantee liquidity injections to avert a corporate
failure.
The Zagreb police force said in a statement on Thursday that
it had launched an enquiry into Agrokor, but declined to provide
any details.
Local media reported that the police action came after
parliament's speaker Bozo Petrov said last Friday that he had
asked the Zagreb state attorney's office to investigate
Agrokor's owner, local businessman Ivica Todoric, about alleged
irregularities in Agrokor's financial reports. Agrokor declined
to comment.
Croatia's central bank governor said on Thursday that the
Agrokor crisis will hurt the country's economy this year, but
could not yet determine by how much.
