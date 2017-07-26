Croatia's Agrokor to release revised 2016 results in Sept

ZAGREB, July 26 (Reuters) - Croatian food group Agrokor , which is under crisis management and seeking a debt restructuring, said on Wednesday it would publish creditors' claims by late next month and release revised 2016 results in mid-September.

Both data will be important in determining a debt restructuring for the company, the Balkans' biggest private sector employer.

Agrokor was put under state management in early April after it built up debts of at least 40.4 billion kuna ($6.3 bln) as of the end of March.

It hired PricewaterhouseCoopers to do an extraordinary audit after the crisis management team expressed doubts about the accuracy of previously released results.

"In mid-September there will be a consolidated 2016 report for the whole group although the audit for separate companies within (the) concern will be ready earlier. There will be two separate aspects, business results and an asset value review," Agrokor's crisis manager Ante Ramljak said.

He declined to comment on speculation in local media on Wednesday that the audit could show losses of up to 15 billion kuna ($2.4 bln). In an interview earlier this week he said that a major asset value depreciation could be expected.

As the biggest Croatian private company and employer of around 60,000 people in the Balkans, Agrokor's financial problems pose risks to the broader Croatian economy.

The company racked up debts during a rapid expansion, notably in Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Serbia.

Agrokor said it will prepare its final assessment of claims towards the company by Aug. 21 and they will be made public shortly afterwards.

The government-appointed management team at Agrokor is expected to remain in place for up to 15 months during which the company is expected to reach a final settlement with creditors.

It will likely lead to the sale of Agrokor's food production and retail segments, and analysts believe that a haircut of some sort is inevitable.

Agrokor's operations have largely stabilised since it secured a 480 million euro ($558 million) loan from banks and other financial institutions in June, including at its retail chain Konzum. The chain's sales were hit hard when the crisis peaked at the beginning of the second quarter as some suppliers halted deliveries over payment concerns. ($1 = 6.3687 kuna) ($1 = 0.8600 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Susan Fenton)