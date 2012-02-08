ZAGREB Feb 8 Croatia's top food producer and retailer Agrokor said it had shelved a bid to acquire its regional rival, Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator , due to a protracted sale process with no guarantee of success.

"The process has taken very long so far, which made us conclude that it could go on even longer, while its favourable completion is not guaranteed. Such a development would be detrimental for both companies and we decided to withdraw our offer," the Croatian concern said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Agrokor submitted a non-binding bid for 52.1 percent of Mercator in mid-October last year and was later chosen by the main shareholders as the best bidder. Agrokor was reported to have offered 221 euros per Mercator share, valuing it at 832 million euros ($1.10 billion).

The sale of the stake in Mercator was suspended in late December after the resignation of the chief executive of Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), the country's largest bank.

NLB is one of the 12 local lenders and companies looking to sell their combined stake in Mercator. Analysts said the resignation signalled there was strong pressure on the sellers of Mercator to stop the process.

Slovenia's key policy-makers indicated they were against the sale to Agrokor because of an alleged negative impact it might have on Slovenia's agriculture, manufacturing industry, banking and labour markets. National trade unions also opposed it.

Mercator said in November it would not allow Agrokor to perform due diligence because the company was its biggest competitor in the region and there was a risk the sale could be stopped by competition authorities in Bosnia, Croatia, Montenegro and Serbia, where both are present.

Mercator also operates in Albania and Bulgaria. Agrokor is unlisted but several of its units trade on the Zagreb bourse.

Mercator shares closed at 140 euros on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic.; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Jane Merriman)