ZAGREB Feb 8 Croatia's top food producer
and retailer Agrokor said it had shelved a bid to acquire its
regional rival, Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator
, due to a protracted sale process with no guarantee of
success.
"The process has taken very long so far, which made us
conclude that it could go on even longer, while its favourable
completion is not guaranteed. Such a development would be
detrimental for both companies and we decided to withdraw our
offer," the Croatian concern said in a statement late on
Tuesday.
Agrokor submitted a non-binding bid for 52.1 percent of
Mercator in mid-October last year and was later chosen by the
main shareholders as the best bidder. Agrokor was reported to
have offered 221 euros per Mercator share, valuing it at 832
million euros ($1.10 billion).
The sale of the stake in Mercator was suspended in
late December after the resignation of the chief executive of
Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), the country's largest bank.
NLB is one of the 12 local lenders and companies looking to
sell their combined stake in Mercator. Analysts said the
resignation signalled there was strong pressure on the sellers
of Mercator to stop the process.
Slovenia's key policy-makers indicated they were against the
sale to Agrokor because of an alleged negative impact it might
have on Slovenia's agriculture, manufacturing industry, banking
and labour markets. National trade unions also opposed it.
Mercator said in November it would not allow Agrokor to
perform due diligence because the company was its biggest
competitor in the region and there was a risk the sale could be
stopped by competition authorities in Bosnia, Croatia,
Montenegro and Serbia, where both are present.
Mercator also operates in Albania and Bulgaria. Agrokor is
unlisted but several of its units trade on the Zagreb bourse.
Mercator shares closed at 140 euros on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
