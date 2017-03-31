MOSCOW, March 31 Creditor banks of indebted
Agrokor have agreed a "standstill arrangement" with
the Croatian firm which should allow it to stabilise its
business operations, a source in Russian bank Sberbank
said on Friday.
The Sberbank source said the arrangement should help resolve
Agrokor's liquidity requirements and it could involve potential
additional financing of around 300 million euros ($320.55
million).
The source added that top management roles at Agrokor would
be replaced with "independent professionals" as part of
restructuring efforts.
($1 = 0.9359 euros)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning;
Editing by Jack Stubbs)