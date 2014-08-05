ZAGREB Aug 5 A Croatian MIG-21 jet fighter
crashed on Tuesday about 20 km (12 miles) south of the capital
Zagreb, and the pilot ejected and has been taken to hospital for
examination, the defence ministry said.
"According to initial information, the plane had a landing
gear failure and caught fire," the ministry said.
Croatia's air force still flies ageing communist-era MIG-21s
and has been considering the modernisation of the fleet, but
budget constraints have held up such plans. The country has been
a NATO member since 2009.
Some MIG-21s recently underwent an overhaul in Ukraine. The
defence ministry said the crashed plane was not among them.
