ZAGREB Dec 12 Croatia has received a
single complete bid in the second round of a tender to build a
terminal at Zagreb airport, the transport and infrastructure
ministry said.
"We have successfully completed this second phase of
bidding, and an expert commission will now assess the bid and
propose (its) decision to the government," senior ministry
official Tomislav Mihotic said on Monday.
The bidder for the project, estimated at 190 million euros
($254 million), was a French-based consortium led by Aeroport de
Paris. Another bid by Zurich Airport and Austrian group Strabag
was likely to be rejected as incomplete, Mihotic said.
There were 10 bidders in the preliminary round six months
ago.
The tender is for the building of a new terminal and a
30-year concession for operating both future terminals at
Croatia's biggest airport, a major hub for holidaymakers heading
for the Adriatic coast.
Tourism accounts for almost a fifth of the European Union
candidate's gross domestic product, with 2.2 million passengers
passing through Zagreb airport each year. The goal is to
increase that to around five million.
A special commission will now assess the bid and the
government has to make decision within 100 days. The final
decision will be taken by the new centre-left government which
ousted the conservative coalition in polls earlier this month.
Among initial requirements from the bidders were that they
were not allowed to own an airline, must not depend on state
financing, and cannot have ownership of another airport within
400 kilometres of Zagreb. They also had to have experience
running an airport with more than 10 million passengers in the
past three years.
($1 = 0.7482 euro)
