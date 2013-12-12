(Adds details on bid, background)
By Igor Ilic
ZAGREB Dec 12 Croatia has rejected a bid from
Austria's Erste Bank for state-owned bank Hrvatska
Postanska Banka (HPB) as being too low, the government said on
Thursday.
"The offered price is below what we expected for a bank
which is successful in recovering from losses it had in 2009 and
2010," Finance Minister Slavko Linic told a cabinet session
which was open to reporters.
Linic said Erste Bank had offered some 789 million kuna
($142.4 million) or 905.71 kuna per share, which is 232.29 kuna
below its non-binding offer from October.
"I assume that, after a due diligence, they concluded that
there are too many lawsuits present as well as placements
(loans) that require reservations (provisions)," Linic said.
HPB is the last major Croatian bank in state hands and
controls about 4.5 percent of the local market, which is
dominated by the local units of banks from Italy, Austria,
France and Hungary.
Erste Bank is already the third-biggest bank in Croatia,
with close to 15 percent of the sector's total assets.
Hungary's OTP, which also submitted a non-binding
bid for HPB in October, had already withdrawn from the race.
The government had hoped to raise around 2 billion kuna from
the sale of HPB and the biggest Croatian insurer Croatia
Osiguranje as it struggles to tame a growing budget gap.
For this year the budget gap is seen at 5.5 percent of gross
domestic product and the European Commission has placed Croatia
into its Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP), an EU tool to force
member states to respect fiscal discipline.
According to the EU's plan, Croatia should reduce the budget
gap to 2.7 percent of GDP by the end of 2016.
Binding bids for Croatia Osiguranje are expected next week.
($1 = 5.5413 Croatian kunas)
(Editing by David Holmes)