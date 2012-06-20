ZAGREB, June 20 The Croatian government said on Wednesday it was seeking an adviser for the sale of Hrvatska Postanska Banka (HPB), the last major banking asset still in state hands.

The finance ministry is expected to call a public tender within 30 days at the latest, the government said in a statement after a cabinet session. The state owns 51.46 percent of HPB, which has a market share of four percent.

"It is our intention to sell our whole share and provide a capital boost to the bank via a new share issue, either through an initial public offering or a private investment," the government said.

The government said the HPB needed fresh capital to consolidate its business, which was the key reason behind the decision to sell it.

"HPB's capital adequacy is falling and it will this or next year get near the legal minimum of 12 percent," the government said.

More than 90 percent of banks in Croatia, which is due to join the European Union in July next year, are in the hands of parent banks from Italy, Austria, France and Hungary.

Croatia aims to reduce its high public spending and cut the budget gap this year to 2.8 percent of gross domestic product from around 4.5 percent in 2011.

It plans to secure some 2 billion kuna ($336.02 million) from privatisation receipts. The biggest local insurer, Croatia Osiguranje, where the state owns around 80 percent, is the next candidate for a sell-off. ($1 = 5.9520 Croatian kunas) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Elaine Hardcastle)