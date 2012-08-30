ZAGREB Aug 30 The Croatian government cancelled
on Thursday a tender seeking advisers for the sale of Hrvatska
Postanska Banka (HPB), the last major banking asset still in
state hands, after rejecting the sole bid it received.
"The bidder was rejected after the application was reviewed
and ... because there were no other applicants, the tender was
cancelled," the finance ministry said in a statement, adding it
would soon call a new tender.
The bid was submitted by KPMG's units in Croatia and
Hungary.
Earlier this week a Swedish consultancy firm complained it
was discriminated against in the tender process and would report
it to the European Union, which Croatia is due to join next
July.
The Lagerkvist&Partners consultancy told Reuters on Thursday
it had submitted a bid but the ministry did not take it into
consideration.
The ministry said last week it had received an application
but refused to consider it "because it was not submitted in line
with requirements specified in the tender". It gave no other
details.
"As far as we understand, the tender has not been done in
accordance with the laws and praxis of the European Union," said
a protest letter the Swedish consultancy sent to the ministry.
"Tender documents - only published in Croatian - were
furthermore inconsistent and difficult to interpret as they were
contradictive," the letter said.
An official at the Swedish firm told Reuters it would
participate in a new tender if the rules of the procedure were
transparent and clearly understandable.
More than 90 percent of banks in Croatia are in the hands of
parent banks from Italy, Austria, France and Hungary.
HPB lacks fresh funds and the government can ill afford to
boost its capital as it aims to reduce its high public spending
and cut the budget gap this year to 2.8 percent of gross
domestic product from 4.1 percent in 2011.
It plans to secure some 2 billion kuna ($336 million) from
privatisation receipts. The biggest local insurer, Croatia
Osiguranje, in which the state owns around 80 percent, is the
next candidate for a sell-off.
