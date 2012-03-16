ZAGREB, March 16 Croatian banks do not expect any further hike in the level of bad loans, which surpassed 12 percent at the end of 2011, the national banking association HUB said on Friday.

"At the end of 2011, bad loans in Croatia amounted to 12.4 percent, up from 11.2 percent at the end of 2010. The negative, rising trend has subsided and from now on we do not expect any major increase," Zoran Bohacek, the head of HUB, told reporters.

More than 90 percent of Croatia's 31 banks are owned by parents in Italy, Austria, France and Hungary. The biggest two are Zagrebacka Banka, owned by Italy's UniCredit, and Privredna Banka Zagreb, majority owned by Intesa Sanpaolo . Their joint market share is almost 50 percent.

Croatia is due to join the European Union in July 2013 but its economy, burdened by high debt and rising unemployment, is struggling to overcome recession.

At the end of 2008 the level of bad loans equaled 5 percent and from then until last year it was rising roughly by 3 percentage points annually.

The banks are increasingly struggling to secure repayment of loans from the corporate sector, where the level of bad loans has reached almost 20 percent compared to 8 percent for individuals.

Local banks have a high average capital adequacy of almost 20 percent, roughly double the level required in the EU, and Bohacek said this has helped the banks weather the storm and remain profitable despite difficulties in the last three years.

"The central bank conducted a stress test which showed that the banks could withstand even a bad loan level of 15 percent and only some smaller ones would be seriously affected if the level reached 17 percent. That's a very positive sign," he said.

However, he said the overall credit growth this year was likely to slow to around 4 percent from last year's almost 5 percent, as the banks remained wary, particularly in financing private companies.

"We could expect a slight increase in loans to citizens and a slight decline to the corporate sector," he said.

After three years of recession and stagnation the government is struggling to cut public spending and implement measures to improve the investment climate and spur growth. However, most analysts believe 2012 will be another recession year as the measures will take time to yield benefits.

In an interview with Reuters this week, Deputy Prime Minister in charge of economy, Radimir Cacic, said it would be great to keep growth this year around zero and lay the basis for growth of between 2 and 4 percent in the next three years. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Hans-Juergen Peters)