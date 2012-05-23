ZAGREB May 23 First quarter pretax profit at Croatian banks, most of them owned by parent companies in the European Union, rose 2.3 percent on year to 1.29 billion kuna ($218 million), the country's central bank said on Wednesday.

At the same time, the level of non-performing loans has stabilised at around 12 percent and, according to the national banking association HUB, is unlikely to rise any further.

In the first quarter last year, the banks' pretax profit totalled 1.26 billion kuna, and reached 4.68 billion kuna for all of 2011.

This year, 10 out of 32 banks, two more than in the first quarter of 2011, posted losses.

The two leading banks, Zagrebacka Banka, owned by UniCredit , and Privredna Banka Zagreb, part of Intesa Sanpaolo , made a combined pretax profit of 722.6 million kuna, or 56 percent of the sector's overall figure.

More than 90 percent of banks in Croatia, which is due to join the European Union in July 2013, are owned by parents in Italy, Austria, France and Hungary.

Many local firms, particularly small and medium-sized ones, complain of high interest rates and say the banks prefer to provide credit to the state and individuals, which deprives them of funds and complicates efforts for the country's economic recovery after three years of recession.

The banks say they have no problems with liquidity, but want the businesses to put forward more viable projects than is currently the case. Also, the level of non-performing loans in small private firms is 20 percent, much higher than the national average.

Credit activity this year is expected to rise about 5 percent, roughly the same as last year.

Most loans in Croatia are indexed to the euro, while the central bank keeps the kuna currency in a tightly managed float against the single currency through liquidity management and interventions on the local foreign currency market. ($1 = 5.9212 Croatian kunas) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Will Waterman)