ZAGREB Nov 16 Croatian banks' bad loans surpassed 14 percent of their total loans at the end of September as economic recession in the future European Union member continued, the central bank said on Friday.

The proportion of non-performing loans has risen from 12.4 percent at the end of last year.

Over 90 percent of Croatia's banks are foreign owned. The biggest banks operating there are Italy's UniCredit and Intesa, Austrian banks Raiffeisen and Erste Group and France's Societe Generale.

The most heavily hit loans are those extended to local firms, where one in four loans is now classified as non-performing or partly performing. In contrast, only 9.4 percent of lo a ns to individuals are currently non-performing, according to the central bank.

"There is no wonder that the level of bad loans is rising given the situation in the economy and rising unemployment. Their level is likely to continue rising also next year," said an analyst at a local bank, who did not wish to be named.

Croatia's economy shrank 1.8 percent in the first half of this year from a year earlier and is in its fourth year without growth. The ex-Yugoslav republic is scheduled to join the EU next July.

"I wouldn't underestimate these figures, as a warning to policymakers, even though I don't expect any instability in the banking system, given its high capital adequacy," the analyst said.

Banks' capital adequacy ratio averaged 20.5 percent at the end of September, according to central bank data, and is considerably higher than the legal requirement of 12 percent.

The government hopes its efforts to reduce public spending, improve the investment climate and kick off an investment cycle, notably in energy and transport, will result in economic growth of 1.7 percent next year.

However, analysts and the International Monetary Fund are less optimistic and forecast growth of up to 1 percent at best.

Before the economic crisis hit Croatia in late 2008 the level of non-performing loans in the banking sector amounted to 5 percent. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Susan Fenton)