ZAGREB, March 11 Croatia's banks, some 90 percent of which are foreign-owned, posted a pretax profit of 2.52 billion kuna ($350.70 million) in 2014 up from 1.02 billion, the central bank said on Wednesday.

A third of the 27 banks suffered losses, it said, down from half of them posting losses a year earlier.

Zagrebacka Banka, owned by Italy's UniCredit, posted a pretax profit of 1.48 billion kuna followed by Privredna Banka Zagreb, owned by Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo , with 821.3 million.

State-owned Hrvatska Postanska Banka (HPB) posted the largest loss at 632.2 million kuna on provisions for risky loans dating mostly from before 2009.

The government wants to privatise HPB but rejected a takeover offer from Austria's Erste Bank in late 2013 as too low.

Croatia, the newest European Union member, has suffered six years of recession but the banking sector has remained sound with ample liquidity and capital adequacy of 21.3 percent.

The level of bad loans fell to 16.95 percent at the end of December from 17.24 percent in September.

The quarterly fall was the first since before a financial crisis broke out in late 2008, the HUB association of local banks said this week.

