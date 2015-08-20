ZAGREB Aug 20 Croatia will offer treasury bills
worth 850 million kuna ($125.93 million) and 10 million euros
($11.16 million) at two separate auctions next week, the Finance
Ministry said on Thursday.
On Aug. 25, the ministry will offer 50 million kuna in
three-month bills, 100 million kuna in six-month bills and 700
million kuna in the longest maturity, one-year bills.
It will also offer five million euros each in three-month
and one-year euro-denominated bills.
This will be the first treasury bills auction since the end
of June.
Demand for the local treasury bills has been strong
this year, despite low yields, because of a shortage of other
safe and attractive investment instruments in the newest
European Union member.
The benchmark overnight rate on the local money market was
quoted at 0.91 percent on Thursday and the one-year rate at
1.76 percent. New daily rates are quoted at 0900 GMT.
($1 = 6.7497 kuna)
($1 = 0.8961 euros)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic, editing by Larry King)