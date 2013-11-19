SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia has announced price guidance in the area of 6.500%-6.625% for its new 10-year bonds due January 2024. The transaction is being sold in a Regulation S rule 144 A format, meaning they are denominated in US dollars and only institutional investors are allowed to buy it.

The bonds are expected to be rated Ba1/BB+/BB+, in line with the sovereign's ratings from Moody's, S&P and Fitch, respectively. The bonds will be issued under English Law and will be listed in Luxembourg.

The transaction is expected to be completed today through leads Deutsche Bank, Barclays, BNP Paribas and JP Morgan. (Reporting By Christopher Langner and Davide Scigliuzzo)