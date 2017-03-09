LONDON, March 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia has mandated Citi, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and UniCredit to arrange fixed income investor meetings in London on March 10.

A 10-year euro benchmark Reg S transaction may follow.

Last June, Croatia put on hold its plan to issue in euros via the same four banks due to domestic political uncertainties.

Croatia is rated Ba2/BB/BB.

