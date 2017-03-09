BRIEF-Investore property posts FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
LONDON, March 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia has mandated Citi, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and UniCredit to arrange fixed income investor meetings in London on March 10.
A 10-year euro benchmark Reg S transaction may follow.
Last June, Croatia put on hold its plan to issue in euros via the same four banks due to domestic political uncertainties.
Croatia is rated Ba2/BB/BB.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
CAIRO, May 28 Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer sought on Sunday to defend a surprise decision to hike interest rates last week, saying a historic level of foreign investment of nearly $1 billion entered the country within days of the rate increase.