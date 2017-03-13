LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia has revised pricing for a 10-year euro benchmark bond to 240bp area over mid-swaps (+/-5bp), according to a lead.

Initial price thoughts were 260bp area over.

Order books are in excess of €2.75bn.

The Reg S deal is today's business via Citigroup, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and UniCredit.

Croatia is rated Ba2/BB/BB. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; edited by Sudip Roy)