LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia has launched a €1.25bn 10-year bond at 230bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

Initial price thoughts were 260bp area over, and guidance was set at plus 240bp area (+/-5bp), and then further revised to 230bp-235bp over mid-swaps, to price in range.

Order books are at €2.9bn.

The Reg S deal is today's business via Citigroup, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and UniCredit.

Croatia is rated Ba2/BB/BB. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)