LONDON, May 22 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, has opened books for a new eight-year benchmark-sized euro bond at 285bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead manager.

The Reg S only issue, which mature on May 30, 2022, is expected to launch and price later today.

Banca IMI, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and SG CIB are the lead managers. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Helene Durand)